Forge Therapeutics Receives Notice Of Allowance From U.S. Patent And Trademark Office Covering Novel Chemistry Targeting LpxC For The Treatment Of Gram-Negative Bacterial Infections

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forge Therapeutics, Inc. (Forge), a biotechnology company developing novel medicines targeting metalloenzymes, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a notice of allowance for its patent application directed to compositions of matter and methods of use of certain 'non-hydroxamate' inhibitors of LpxC for the treatment of Gram-negative bacterial infections.

"This patent allowance demonstrates the utility of Forge's chemistry platform toward metalloenzyme drug discovery," said David Puerta, Ph.D., COO and VP Discovery of Forge. "The Forge approach, applicable across multiple therapeutic areas, starts with identifying unique and selective metal-binding pharmacophores (MBPs) from our proprietary fragment library then, using our unique bioinorganic fragment growth strategy, we rapidly transform fragment 'hits' into therapeutic leads by incorporating computational metallo-modeling, structure-based drug design, and traditional medicinal chemistry. We will continue to strengthen the patent portfolio around our technology and each metalloenzyme inhibitor derived from our platform."

This will be the first patent issued to Forge in a broad portfolio that covers the company's non-hydroxamate inhibitors targeting LpxC being developed as a truly unique and novel antibiotic class. In preclinical studies, FG-LpxC has shown potent activity against challenging Gram-negative bacteria including extended-spectrum beta-lactamases (ESBL) and carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE) as well as in vivo efficacy in multiple infection models using IV and Oral formulations. The FG-LpxC program is supported by CARB-X and NIAID with research activities performed in collaboration with Evotec. The patent that is expected to issue is estimated to provide protection until 2036, not including any patent term adjustments.

About Forge Therapeutics

At Forge Therapeutics, we are developing medicines targeting metal-dependent enzymes found in nature. Over 30% of known enzymes are metalloenzymes, covering all major enzyme classes: oxidoreductases, transferases, hydrolases, lyases, isomerases, and ligases. Metal ions, including magnesium, zinc, iron, manganese and copper are the essential ingredient in these metalloenzymes. We are the BLACKSMITHS of modern medicine, providing the tools to address any metalloenzyme challenge.

