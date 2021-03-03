ForgePoint Capital appoints Morgan Gerlak as Principal

"We are delighted to welcome Morgan to one of the industry's most experienced and diverse teams," said J. Alberto Yépez, co-founder and Managing Director. "Morgan brings a deep understanding of the market and a wealth of experience in cybersecurity growth investments. His extensive network of industry relationships and successful track record will prove extremely valuable to expand ForgePoint Capital's current portfolio of 27 active cybersecurity companies."

Most recently, Morgan served as an investment professional for Goldman Sachs Growth ("GS Growth"), where he focused on enterprise software. In that capacity, he helped define and lead the firm's strategy across infrastructure and cybersecurity. Morgan was responsible for sourcing the firm's investments in deepwatch, jSonar (Imperva), Secure Code Warrior, and Very Good Security.

"Changing infrastructure, new attack surfaces, and a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape mean the future of cybersecurity has never been so important or so promising," said Morgan Gerlak. "I'm thrilled to join the ForgePoint team and look forward to partnering with the next-generation of cybersecurity entrepreneurs."

Morgan began his career at Boston Meridian Partners, where he advised clients on equity financings and mergers and acquisitions. He holds an MBA from the Oxford Saïd Business School, an MSc from the University of Oxford, and a BA from Brown University.

About ForgePoint Capital

ForgePoint Capital is the premier cybersecurity venture fund investing in transformative companies protecting the digital world. The firm is one of the most prolific investors in early and growth stage cybersecurity companies with over 50 global cybersecurity investments. The team brings more than eight decades of company building, value creation experience and draws upon the largest network of trusted cybersecurity industry experts and customers to support entrepreneurs who are building great companies. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, the firm partners with exceptional cybersecurity entrepreneurs worldwide. For more information, please visit www.forgepointcap.com and follow us @ForgePointCap.

