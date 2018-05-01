ForgePoint Capital Is The New Name For Trident Capital Cybersecurity

"Our early stage focus and overall mission will remain the same," said Alberto Yepez, Co-Founder and Managing Director of the firm. "For more than two decades, the team has been advancing the cybersecurity ecosystem by connecting entrepreneurs, corporate and government customers, strategic partners, advisors, and executives to forge the next generation of cybersecurity companies that protect the digital world," he added.

Since 1998, the firm's principals have been the pioneers investing in security. To date, the firm has made 36 investments and has 18 cybersecurity exits.

Trident Capital Cybersecurity was formed in the summer of 2015. At that time, it raised its first fund of $300M and has invested in eleven companies. Its new name reflects the values of the Fund since its inception as the industry's largest sector-focused fund.

"ForgePoint Capital is dedicated to forging success, relationships, change, and the outcomes of our portfolio companies," added Yepez. "As successful long-term investors, we understand the point at which these multiple relationships converge to forge innovation."

Today, ForgePoint Capital is the premier venture fund for investing in early stage cybersecurity companies.

About ForgePoint Capital

ForgePoint Capital, formerly known as Trident Capital Cybersecurity, is a $300 million fund exclusively investing in cybersecurity companies. The firm brings deep industry expertise and a strong network of relationships. ForgePoint's 50-person Cybersecurity Advisory Council includes industry CEOs, security entrepreneurs, senior information security executives, and former government security leaders. Portfolio companies include 4iQ, Attivo, Appthority, Bayshore Networks, BehavioSec, CyberCube Analytics, ID Experts, IronNet Cybersecurity, Prevoty, and ReversingLabs. The firm's principals have been investing in cybersecurity since 1998 and have made a total of 36 cybersecurity investments and 18 cybersecurity exits. For more information, please visit www.forgepointcap.com.

