ForgePoint Capital Now the Most Active Sector Focused Investor in Cybersecurity in 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ForgePoint Capital, with $770 million under management, has emerged as the most active sector-focused cybersecurity venture investor year-to-date according to PitchBook data. Since the beginning of the year, the firm has led investments totaling $75M in new companies, added three new investment professionals, and invested $37.8M in follow-on funding rounds.

"We've strengthened our portfolio by investing in five new companies and grown our diverse team of company builders," said Alberto Yépez, Co-Founder and Managing Director at ForgePoint Capital. "As we look ahead, we remain focused on fueling the growth of new, transformational market leaders and backing remarkable entrepreneurs in cybersecurity."

ForgePoint led new investments in:

Area 1: Preemptive email security leader based in Redwood City, California

Cloudentity: Identity aware authorization for cloud applications leader based in Seattle

Concourse Labs: Cloud governance automation leader based in New York City

Cysiv: Security Operations Center (SOC)-as-a-Service leader based in Dallas, Texas

Huntress Labs: Advanced managed detection and response leader based in Ellicott , Maryland

ForgePoint made follow-on investments in:

4IQ: Identity intelligence and attribution analysis leader based in Los Altos, California

Anitian: Cloud-delivered security and compliance leader based in Portland, Oregon

NowSecure: Automated mobile app security and privacy testing leader based in Chicago, Illinois

Remediant: Privileged Access Management (PAM) leader based in San Francisco

Reversing Labs: Threat intelligence and analysis leader based in Boston, Massachusetts

Uptycs: Osquery-powered, scalable security analytics leader based in Waltham, Massachusetts

2020 New Hires

"We would like to welcome Connie Qian, Leoncio 'Leo' Casusol and Rohit Gupta to the ForgePoint team," said Yépez. "Collectively, they bring enthusiasm, passion, key relationships, and years of experience that will benefit our portfolio companies and partners."

Connie Qian , Appointed Senior Associate: With a passion to build the next generation of companies that protect the digital world, Connie Qian joins ForgePoint having previously worked at Square in strategic finance and business operations. Qian also spent several years in equity research at Goldman Sachs and Baird , developing deep expertise in the hardware and enterprise technology sectors. She earned a BS in Applied Economics from Cornell University and an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School. As Senior Associate, Qian will be involved in all aspects of the investment process.

Leo Casusol , Appointed Venture Partner: Former CIO, Cyxtera Technologies, Verizon Business, and Terremark Worldwide, Leoncio "Leo" Casusol, joins ForgePoint as Venture Partner. After joining the ForgePoint Advisory Board in 2019, he moved into a consulting role where his 20 years of technology and operational experience proved essential to startups navigating the challenges associated with the pandemic. As Venture Partner, Casusol will help portfolio companies meet rising demand by growing new revenue streams and increasing customer satisfaction in complex business and technology environments.

Rohit Gupta , Appointed Senior Analyst: Former Ventures Associate at Plug & Play, Rohit joins ForgePoint as Senior Analyst. Rohit led early-stage cybersecurity & sustainability investment activities at Plug & Play Ventures. Before that, he spent several years in product management at ShieldX Networks, helping the company scale from seed to Series B. Rohit earned a BS in Business Administration from UC Berkeley. As Senior Analyst, Rohit will be supporting all aspects of the investment process.

"Instances of cyber attacks and IP theft have increased along with remote work," Yépez continues. "We're privileged to work with amazing entrepreneurs and investors on a mission to protect the digital world against increasingly sophisticated attacks that threaten national security and the global economy."

