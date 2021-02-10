Forget Beard Envy, New Men's Grooming Collection From Magic Helps Black Men Own The Beard They Have

"For more than a century, Magic has been a go-to for Black men and today our community is more engaged than ever," explains Kristen Blandon, Vice President of Marketing at SoftSheen-Carson. " We are seeing Black men looking at beard care as a manner of self-expression and we are thrilled to bring new innovation that helps them take their grooming to the next level."

Our Exfoliating Scrub ($7.99 MSRP) is made with naturally-derived ingredients like cocoa and shea butters, cedarwood and avocado oils and sweet orange peel, and it provides gentle exfoliation of the skin under and around the beard, face and scalp while leaving the skin feeling smooth. It easily detangles and softens the beard, while refreshing the scalp.

Our 3-In-1 Wash ($7.99 MSRP) removes residue and eliminates odors, leaving your beard, skin and hair feeling fresh, soft and hydrated. It is infused with beard, skin & hair-loving naturally-derived ingredients, like cocoa butter and cedarwood oil, for cleansing without stripping.

Our Beard Butter ($7.99 MSRP) helps to moisturize, soften and define your beard and hair to achieve a perfectly groomed look without compromising style or comfort. This beard butter is formulated with cocoa butter and shea butter and cedarwood & avocado oil providing all-day softness to your beard and hair.

"Black men are trendsetters, especially when it comes to beards. We want to let our facial hair grow but also want both our beard and our skin to feel soft, that's why I'm so excited about these products," says Derick Monroe, Celebrity Hairstylist and Brand Ambassador for SoftSheen-Carson. "I happen to be blessed in the beard department, but even if you have some scruff, a full beard, or something in between, you just have to own it and use products like these that make you look and feel your best."

Infused with Cocoa Butter and Cedarwood Oil, and without parabens or drying alcohols, the Magic Grooming Collection is specially formulated to moisturize, provide touchable softness and keep facial hair looking exactly the way you want. A well-groomed and neat looking beard has never been easier.

The Magic Grooming Collection is now available on Amazon and your local beauty supply stores. The 3-in-1 Wash is also available in select CVS stores and on CVS.com beginning March 1. For more information, please visit Softsheen-Carson.com.

