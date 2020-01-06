Forget "New Year, New You," 65% of Women Say that Finding Time to Work Out is More Stressful Than Working Out

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This New Year, more than 60% of women around the country say they're throwing conventional thinking out the door by choosing not to make a resolution, according to a Truvia® sweetener survey.* As a part of the new "Yeah. You're doing it right." campaign, the Truvia® brand asked 1,000 women ages 25-65 how they define wellness and the results are clear: there isn't one "right" way to do wellness.

With more than 65% of women saying that finding time to work out is more stressful than actually working out – sometimes the best wellness hack is looking outside the gym:

Class is out of session: Nearly 3 in 5 moms say they get a better workout running after their kids than in a spin class.

Nearly 3 in 5 moms say they get a better workout running after their kids than in a spin class. Core – we mean chore – workout: Over 80% say that household chores count as cardio.

60% of women prescribe to the mantra, "everything in moderation, including moderation," especially when it comes to their diet:

A slice of heaven: 71% agree veggie pizza should always count as a serving of vegetables.

71% agree veggie pizza should always count as a serving of vegetables. Reshaping the food pyramid: Over 70% say they'd choose to replace one of the five basic food groups with an indulgence like baked goods, caffeine, or alcohol.

Wellness is also about finding balance and headspace:

A daily cup of Zen: More than 80% say their first sip of coffee or tea in the morning is their daily moment of Zen.

More than 80% say their first sip of coffee or tea in the morning is their daily moment of Zen. Early mornings for the win: Nearly all moms (90%) say they're "doing it right" if they can get their kids out the door to school on time.

"The 'Yeah. You're doing it right.' campaign highlights and celebrates how different people define wellness in their lives each and every day," said Rachel Carlisle, assistant marketing manager for Truvia® sweetener. "As a brand that's all about adding a little sweetness to your day, Truvia® products can easily fit into any wellness routine – whether that means enjoying a quiet cup of coffee or indulging in a post-workout treat made with our stevia sweetener."

To bring this new definition of wellness to life, Truvia® sweetener is creating the Tru To You: Real Life Wellness pop-up in New York City. Open to the public on January 10 and January 11, the brand is reimagining the ultimate symbol of resolution season – the gym – allowing visitors to experience everything from work-life balance-inspired yoga to a Smooth(ie) Operator station featuring blended, reduced-sugar treats.

For more information about the pop-up, click here to view the event details or follow #yeahyouredoingitright on social media.

About Truvia® Sweetener: Sweetness is meant to be enjoyed. That's why the Truvia® brand created a family of zero- and reduced-calorie sweeteners that reduce sugar and calories, not sweetness. Truvia® Natural Sweetener, naturally sweetened with the best tasting parts of the stevia leaf, is No. 1 in its category of zero-calorie natural sweeteners in the U.S. and is also available to consumers in Europe and Canada. For more information about our ingredients, visit Truvia.com/FAQ.

*Methodological Notes: The Truvia® Survey was conducted online by Wakefield Research among 1,000 nationally representative U.S. women, ages 25-65, between November 15th and November 21st, 2019. The margin of error was +/- 3.1%.

