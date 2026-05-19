Forget Overpacking, Molson Coors Wants You to "Just Bring the Beer" With New Lager Luggage Collection

As summer travel heats up, Molson Coors is keeping your most important cargo cool with a first-of-its-kind, beer-first travel collection

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Molson Coors debuts the Lager Luggage Collection, the world's first line of insulated travel gear designed to transport your favorite chilled brews to the beach, backyard and anywhere in between so you can easily kick back and crack open a cold one.

Fans 21+ can shop the collection starting May 19 at JustBringtheBeer.com, while supplies last.

The collection is supported by the company's "Just Bring the Beer" portfolio platform, across paid social, OOH, retail, organic content and PR, reinforcing a simple message: you don't need to overthink summer plans with friends, you just need to bring the beer.

CHICAGO, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer trips are supposed to be carefree, but for most, the stress starts before you even leave. Jammed suitcases. Highway traffic. Long lines. We've all been there. In fact, 70% of Americans admit that packing stresses them out1 and they tend to overpack.2

As summer travel heats up, Molson Coors is keeping your most important cargo cool with a first-of-its-kind, beer-first travel collection

Just in time for the busy summer travel season, Molson Coors, brewer of Coors Light, Miller Lite, Miller High Life, Coors Banquet and Blue Moon, is cutting through the chaos with a simple reminder: "Just Bring The Beer." Introducing the Lager Luggage Collection: a limited-edition lineup of travel essentials designed to make summer travel feel a little lighter and a lot more fun, with ice cold beer.

Each piece in The Lager Luggage Collection functions like a cooler and is designed to transport and keep your favorite beer(s) cold wherever you go this summer, whether that's the beach, backyard or anywhere in between. The collection includes:

Lager Luggage: Wherever summer takes you, your beer should travel like it was booked first class. This fully insulated suitcase is built to haul your most important belongings (a 24-pack). Outfitted with a cupholder, all-terrain wheels and a telescoping handle, your beer is sure to travel in style across sand, grass, docks and questionable shortcuts, all without breaking a sweat.

Wherever summer takes you, your beer should travel like it was booked first class. This fully insulated suitcase is built to haul your most important belongings (a 24-pack). Outfitted with a cupholder, all-terrain wheels and a telescoping handle, your beer is sure to travel in style across sand, grass, docks and questionable shortcuts, all without breaking a sweat. Hold My Beer Sling Bag: Small but mighty, this insulated crossbody is built to carry your most essential cargo—one perfectly chilled bottle—because sometimes the only thing you need within arm's reach…is a beer.

Small but mighty, this insulated crossbody is built to carry your most essential cargo—one perfectly chilled bottle—because sometimes the only thing you need within arm's reach…is a beer. Beer Me Beach Bag: The ultimate "pack light" hack. This bag fits (and chills) a 6-pack of your favorite brews, so when someone inevitably says "beer me," you'll have the answer in their hands faster than they can recline their beach chair.

The ultimate "pack light" hack. This bag fits (and chills) a 6-pack of your favorite brews, so when someone inevitably says "beer me," you'll have the answer in their hands faster than they can recline their beach chair. Shower Brew Caddy: Nothing says vacation like a shower beer after a long day in the sun. This insulated caddy makes sure your post-sun rinse comes with a perfectly chilled reward. Simply unzip and hang in your bathroom for easy access.

Nothing says vacation like a shower beer after a long day in the sun. This insulated caddy makes sure your post-sun rinse comes with a perfectly chilled reward. Simply unzip and hang in your bathroom for easy access. Just Bring the Beer Tag: A bag tag that's easily identifiable and reminds you of the most important thing to bring on your vacation: beer. Clip it on your bag and use it to open a beer as soon as you arrive—because happy hour starts now!

"Forget overpacking and overthinking your summer vacation, we want you to keep it simple and just bring the beer," said Sofia Colucci, Chief Marketing Officer at Molson Coors. "That's what our Lager Luggage Collection is all about. Summer is short, and we want to give you more moments to connect with friends and family over a beer. Why stress when you can just kick back with a cold one?"

JUST BRING THE BEER

The Lager Luggage Collection puts a fresh spin on Molson Coors' "Just Bring The Beer" portfolio platform which was introduced during the 2025 holiday season. The platform is rooted in the idea that beer is the most fool proof way to show up for any occasion and foster authentic connections.

This summer iteration creates a playful solution for the chronic overpackers and planners so they can easily enjoy their vacations with a cold one in hand. "Just Bring The Beer" spans paid social, OOH, retail, organic content and PR to reinforce one simple idea: wherever summer takes you, the best moments come from good friends, good times and cold beer.

"Just Bring the Beer is our way of keeping beer top of mind in the moments that matter most," said Sofia Colucci, Chief Marketing Officer, Molson Coors. "From summer weekends to holiday get-togethers, we're encouraging drinkers to show up and connect through the simple act of enjoying a beer."

HOW TO JUST BRING THE BEER

Fans 21+ can shop the Lager Luggage Collection beginning May 19 at the virtual baggage claim on JustBringtheBeer.com. Collection pieces range from $5-$100, whether you're looking to ball out for maximum brews or prefer to pack your beer lightly. Quantities are limited and available while supplies last. To learn more and follow along, visit @molsoncoors on social media.

1 As Vacation Season Heats Up, Many Americans Are Feeling Stressed Over Travel Planning, April 2024

2 Travel Packing Statistics and Most Forgotten Items, October 2025

ABOUT MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has brewed beverages that unite people to celebrate all life's moments. From our core power brands Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, Molson Canadian, Carling and Ožujsko to our above premium brands including Madrí Excepcional, Staropramen, Blue Moon Belgian White and Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, to our economy and value brands like Miller High Life and Keystone Light, we produce many beloved and iconic beers. While Molson Coors' history is rooted in beer, we offer a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well, including flavored beverages like Vizzy Hard Seltzer, spirits like Five Trail whiskey and non-alcoholic beverages like ZOA Energy. As a business, our ambition is to be the first choice for our people, our consumers and our customers, and our success depends on our ability to make our products available to meet a wide range of consumer segments and occasions.

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a publicly traded company that operates through its Americas and EMEA&APAC reporting segments and is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Nicolette Goldberg

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SOURCE Molson Coors Beverage Company