Forget The Tie - The Miller Lite 'Fix-Pack' Swaps Boring Father's Day Gifts With Broken Ones to Give You Quality Time With Dad

From guitars that don't strum to clocks missing a hand, Miller Lite is giving dad what he really wants – time spent fixing things with you – and The Original Light Beer to celebrate once the job is done

Key Summary Bullets:

This Father's Day, Miller Lite is turning lightly broken collectibles into a gift of legendary quality time with Dad

The limited-edition Fix-Pack includes a curated, busted item to repair together, plus a *rebate to put towards a six-pack of Miller Lite to cheers to a job well done

Inspired by the nearly 60% of Dads who say spending time with their kids is their ideal Father's Day celebration¹, and the 51% of Americans who turn to Dad first for repair-related advice²

Fans 21+ can purchase a Fix-Pack in limited quantities beginning June 10 with another drop on June 12 at Miller Lite's online shop while supplies last

CHICAGO, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Father's Day, the best gift you can give Dad might be a busted guitar, a clock that definitely doesn't tick or a cooler hanging on by a single hinge. Introducing the Miller Lite Fix-Pack – a limited-edition Father's Day gift that combines the things Dads love most: spending time with their kids, fixing things and celebrating with a Miller Lite afterward.

From guitars that don’t strum to clocks missing a hand, Miller Lite is giving dad what he really wants – time spent fixing things with you – and The Original Light Beer to celebrate once the job is done.

The Fix-Pack delivers on a simple Father's Day truth: nearly 60% of Dads say their ideal Father's Day is simply spending time with their kids¹, while 51% of Americans say they turn to Dad first for repair-related advice². So naturally, Miller Lite decided to give Dads the exact kind of problem they can't resist solving with their adult kids, turning busted objects into legendary moments together.

"Dads have enough mugs and ties to last a lifetime — for Father's Day, they just want quality time with their kids. And because they love to tinker, what better way to spend that time than fixing something together?," said Courtney Benedict, Vice President of Marketing, Miller Lite Family of Brands. "The Fix-Pack celebrates the Dads who treat every crooked shelf and weird car noise like an opportunity to enlighten their kids with their handiwork, and we think those Dads deserve a Miller Lite once the toolbox gets put away."

Each Fix-Pack includes a one-of-a-kind broken item – uniquely Miller-Lite branded – for Dads and their grown kids to fix together, plus a *rebate to put towards the only thing you'll need after a job well-done: a six-pack of Miller Lite. Whether it's bringing a beat up, vintage dartboard cabinet back to life, rescuing a messed up toolbox latch or finally fixing up that wobbly lawn chair, the Miller Lite Fix-Pack transforms everyday repair projects into the kind of Father's Day quality time dads actually want.

HOW TO GET THE LIMITED-EDITION MILLER LITE FIX-PACK

Each Fix-Pack is unique - so you can pick the item your dad will appreciate most - and arrives in custom Father's Day packaging with a personalized gift message and simple instructions encouraging Dads and their grown kids to spend time fixing things together, plus a *rebate to put towards a purchase of the only tool you'll need after a job well done – some Miller Lite to toast to a legendary Father's Day.

Fans 21+ can visit shop.millerlite.com/fixpack beginning June 10 with another drop on June 12 to purchase the perfect Fix-Pack for their dad while supplies last. Fix-Pack items will be available for $7.99 plus shipping, consistent with the suggested retail price of a six-pack of Miller Lite**. For fans who aren't able to get a Fix-Pack, Miller Lite encourages everyone to create their own Miller Time moments with Dad this Father's Day. To learn more, visit MillerLite.com and follow @MillerLite on social media.

¹ Source: YouGov, "What do American Dads want for Father's Day?" (May 2024).

² Source: Realtor.com®, "Father's Day Survey: Americans Rely on Dad for Home Help and Advice" (2024).

*Rebate available in eligible states. Miller Lite product not included.

**Suggested retail price of Miller Lite varies by retailer and location.

***All items available for purchase through the shop site are sold as is with all faults. Each item has been intentionally broken, damaged, incomplete or otherwise altered from its original condition. Not all items may be fully repairable. Results may vary based on item condition, materials, available tools and individual skill level.

ABOUT MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has brewed beverages that unite people to celebrate all life's moments. From our core power brands Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, Molson Canadian, Carling and Ožujsko to our above premium brands including Madrí Excepcional, Staropramen, Blue Moon Belgian White and Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, to our economy and value brands like Miller High Life and Keystone Light, we produce many beloved and iconic beers. While Molson Coors' history is rooted in beer, we offer a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well, including flavored beverages like Vizzy Hard Seltzer, spirits like Five Trail whiskey and non-alcoholic beverages like ZOA Energy. As a business, our ambition is to be the first choice for our people, our consumers and our customers, and our success depends on our ability to make our products available to meet a wide range of consumer segments and occasions.

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a publicly traded company that operates through its Americas and EMEA&APAC reporting segments and is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com.

Media Contact:

Haley Klein

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SOURCE Molson Coors Beverage Company