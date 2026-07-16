Peroni Nastro Azzuro Brings Italy's Wine Windows Stateside with Peroni Portals

Kicking off in New York City on July 24 with longtime partner Giada De Laurentiis, Peroni Portals will travel coast to coast, bringing the spirit of Italian aperitivo to cities across the U.S.

Inspired by Italy's historic Buchette del Vino, Peroni Portals reimagines the country's centuries-old wine window tradition for bars across the U.S.

The New York City flagship pop-up will feature a special appearance by Giada De Laurentiis, a walk-up window serving Peroni and the debut of her exclusive Pane di Peroni focaccia recipe infused with its namesake Italian-style beer.

Head to peroniusa.com/portals to learn more about the Peroni Portals and discover where the coast-to-coast tour will stop next.

CHICAGO, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Peroni Nastro Azzurro, the No. 1 Italian Style beer brand, is bringing a taste of Italian culture stateside with Peroni Portals, a new coast-to-coast pop-up experience inspired by Italy's historic wine windows. Debuting in New York City on July 24, the experience brings the Italian tradition of aperitivo to life by inviting consumers to slow down, gather with friends and enjoy an ice-cold Peroni alongside an exclusive Pane di Peroni focaccia created by renowned chef and longtime Peroni partner Giada De Laurentiis.

Giada Giada De Laurentiis partners with Peroni Nastro Azzurro to unveil Peroni Portals

THE INSPIRATION BEHIND PERONI PORTALS

Inspired by Italy's charming Buchette del Vino, the small wine windows that have brought neighbors and travelers together over food, drinks, and conversation for centuries, Peroni Portals offers a modern take on this beloved Italian tradition.

"Peroni Nastro Azzurro has always been rooted in the traditions, style and spirit of Italy," said Elizabeth Hitch, Vice President of Marketing, Above Premium Beer, at Molson Coors. "With Peroni Portals, we're bringing one of Italy's most charming traditions, the iconic wine windows, to cities across the U.S., giving people a chance to experience aperitivo culture and enjoy a refreshing twist of la dolce vita with Peroni, no passport required."

GIADA DE LAURENTIIS BRINGS APERITIVO TRADITIONS TO LIFE

Continuing her partnership with Peroni Nastro Azzurro, culinary icon Giada De Laurentiis is bringing the spirit of the Italian aperitivo to Peroni Portals. She will make a special appearance at the New York City flagship on July 24, where guests can enjoy her new recipe, Pane di Peroni, created exclusively with Peroni Nastro Azzurro and featuring the beer as the key ingredient.

Drawing on her Italian heritage and love of entertaining for family and guests, Giada created Pane di Peroni as a celebration of aperitivo, the cherished Italian ritual of slowing down before dinner to enjoy good food, great company and an ice-cold Peroni. To her, focaccia is the perfect centerpiece for those everyday moments of connection.

"One of the things I love most about partnering with Peroni is our shared passion for celebrating the everyday moments that make Italian culture so special," said Giada De Laurentiis. "Over the years, we've brought a taste of la dolce vita to people in different ways, and Peroni Portals is such a fun extension of that. Inspired by Italy's famous wine windows, it gives people a chance to slow down, raise a Peroni with friends and experience a little bit of Italy closer to home."

HOW TO EXPERIENCE PERONI PORTALS

Learn more about Peroni Portals and see where the experience is headed next at peroniusa.com/portals. Admission to the NYC event is a first come, first served basis while supplies last for guests 21+. Upon arrival with a valid ID, guests must register online to enter.

Guests attending Peroni Portals can expect:

Ice-cold Peroni Nastro Azzurro

Exclusive Pane di Peroni crafted from Giada De Laurentiis' recipe

Peroni merchandise

An immersive experience inspired by Italy's wine windows and aperitivo culture

Following the New York City debut, Peroni Portals will expand to additional bars across select U.S. cities, giving consumers more opportunities to experience the walk-up Peroni Portal and Italian aperitivo traditions throughout the summer. Additional city locations and timing details will be available at peroniusa.com/portals

For those not able to make it to a Peroni Portal, grab a Peroni and make Pane di Peroni at home for your own aperitivo.

ABOUT MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has brewed beverages that unite people to celebrate all life's moments. From our core power brands Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, Molson Canadian, Carling and Ožujsko to our above premium brands including Madrí Excepcional, Staropramen, Blue Moon Belgian White and Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, to our economy and value brands like Miller High Life and Keystone Light, we produce many beloved and iconic beers. While Molson Coors' history is rooted in beer, we offer a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well, including flavored beverages like Vizzy Hard Seltzer, spirits like Five Trail whiskey and non-alcoholic beverages like ZOA Energy. As a business, our ambition is to be the first choice for our people, our consumers and our customers, and our success depends on our ability to make our products available to meet a wide range of consumer segments and occasions.

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a publicly traded company that operates through its Americas and EMEA&APAC reporting segments and is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com.

ABOUT GIADA DE LAURENTIIS

Giada De Laurentiis is an Emmy award-winning television personality, NBC Today Show contributor, and the author of 11 New York Times bestselling cookbooks, including her latest cookbook, Super-Italian. Her growing restaurant empire includes GIADA and Pronto by Giada in Las Vegas, Luna and Pronto by Giada in Scottsdale, as well as new concepts Sorellina and Sorella in the Chicagoland area. She is the founder of the lifestyle and e-commerce platform Giadzy.com, which offers recipes, travel and entertaining content, and hand-selected Italian products. Follow along on social media @giadadelaurentiis and @thegiadzy.

Media Contact:

Zeno Group Diana Greis, [email protected]



SOURCE Molson Coors Beverage Company