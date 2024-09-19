Forget Pollsters -- Vantage Data House Puts Public Opinion Data at Your Fingertips for Free

For the first time ever, comprehensive polling data worth millions of dollars is available to anyone at no cost. Post this

"Our approach is a lot like what Spotify did," says Bishop George, CEO. "They revolutionized the music industry by making every song instantly accessible; Vantage Data House is doing the same for polling data."

For too long, polling data has been locked behind expensive paywalls, only accessible to well-funded campaigns and large organizations. Traditional polling methods, ranging from $15,000 to over $60,000 per poll, have made understanding the electorate a privilege for the few. On top of that, most polling shops use outdated methodologies, have slow data collection, and are geographically limited. They have failed to capture the full picture of voter sentiment, particularly at the local level.

Vantage is breaking down those barriers, accumulating over 400,000 respondents annually across eight states and counting. Their proprietary modeling algorithm now allows anyone to explore polling data, from the top of the ticket down to the county level, daily.

"We've leveled the playing field," says George. "You no longer need hundreds of thousands of dollars to access the data necessary to make informed decisions. We're offering it to everyone — for free."

Vantage's innovative approach has already delivered results. In the 2023 Louisiana elections, the company accurately predicted 97% of elections up to five months in advance, including an early victory for an underdog candidate in a mayor-president race.

Their methodology, validated by experts from the University of Kansas and the University of Missouri, consistently delivered results within the margin of error, outperforming traditional polling at the hyper-local level. Early users have already leveraged Vantage's data to craft narratives, pass referendums, recruit candidates, fundraise, and develop donation strategies.

Vantage is no stranger to the polling world. Founded by veteran pollster Dr. Jim Kitchens and his partner, Bishop George, the duo has been at the forefront of political research for decades. With a fresh vision and an innovative platform, they are now providing access to data that has long been out of reach for many.

"We're not just giving people access to data," says Dr. Jim Kitchens, Co-founder. "We're equipping them with the insights they need to make the best possible decisions at the best possible times — because right now, everyone is flying blind."

Vantage is more than just a data provider; it's a tool for analyzing voter sentiment, tracking trends, and making informed decisions. Beyond the free 2024 Presidential polling data, Vantage offers full data visualization across local, state, and federal levels for $416 a month. At this price point, Vantage is set to disrupt the polling industry by making public opinion data accessible to anyone impacted by the political landscape.

"We're just getting started," says George. "Our platform marks the beginning of a new era of innovation in the political landscape — one that will continually evolve as we roll out more never-before-seen features."

As the platform continues to grow, it is quickly becoming a go-to resource for political strategists, lobbyists, and civic organizations seeking to stay informed and connected with the public. Vantage is setting the standard for anyone looking to stay ahead in today's fast-changing political landscape.

About Vantage Data House

Vantage Data House is an information and technology company transforming how public opinion data is accessed and analyzed. Their mission is to make non-partisan public opinion data available to everyone, empowering anyone affected by the political winds to make real-time, data-driven decisions. Sign up for free today, or learn more at www.vantagedatahouse.com. You can also follow us on Twitter @Vantage_DH.

Wesbite

Sign up for free

Twitter/X: @Vantage_DH

If you would like more information about Vantage, please contact Bishop George at [email protected]

Bishop George

Vantage Data House

318-655-6024

[email protected]

SOURCE Vantage Data House