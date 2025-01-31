Forget the Forecast: Lipton Hard Iced Tea Brings the Sunshine to Groundhog Day with a 9-Foot Groundhog Statue and a New 12-Pack

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Six more weeks of winter or an early spring? Who cares! No matter the prediction, Lipton Hard Iced Tea is bringing the sunshine to Groundhog Day in a BIG way. This year, the brand is shaking up tradition with a 9-foot-tall groundhog statue made entirely out of Lipton Hard Iced Tea cans and the launch of a 12-pack format of the fan-favorite Citrus Green Tea flavor.

Lipton Hard Iced Tea Brings the Sunshine to Groundhog Day with a 9-Foot Groundhog Statue and a New 12-Pack Post this Lipton Hard Iced Tea created a 9-foot-tall groundhog dubbed "Can Daddy" made entirely of Lipton Hard Iced Tea cans that will travel through Pennsylvania ahead of Groundhog Day.

The star of this year's Groundhog Day celebration isn't coming out of a burrow, or a cake being cut into slices. It's a massive 9-foot-tall groundhog statue made from 6,000 Lipton Hard Iced Tea cans. Dubbed "Can Daddy," this towering tribute to Groundhog Day is making its way through Pennsylvania bringing a sip of sunshine to the festivities. The stud weighs an estimated 250 pounds and took a team of four over 150 hours to construct.

For one lucky fan, the celebration won't end on Sunday. Lipton Hard Iced Tea is giving away the larger-than-life statue to someone bold enough to take the party home. Fans 21 and older can enter by visiting @liptonhardtea on Instagram and commenting "Groundhog" on this post for a chance to win. *

The new 12-pack offering of Citrus Green Tea allows you to sip and share America's favorite Lipton flavor with friends, now with 5% alcohol. If you're in Pennsylvania, you can stop by to try samples of the flavor and see "Can Daddy" for yourself at the following locations. The brand is also harnessing the power of the sun to create a special shadow billboard that will cast a hidden message on Saturday at the Indiana, PA stop. Come check it out for yourself!

Friday, January 31 at The Curry Hollow Shopping Center in Pittsburgh, PA from 4-6 PM EST

at The Curry Hollow Shopping Center in from Saturday, February 1 at the corner of Maple St. & Willow Ave in Indiana , PA from 3-5 PM EST

"We're all about bringing fun and flavor to the moments that matter," said Lisa Texido, brand director at Lipton Hard Iced Tea. "Groundhog Day is an iconic tradition, and we wanted to take it to new heights—literally. Whether you're raising a can to winter or to an early spring, Lipton Hard Iced Tea is here to bring the good vibes and great taste."

We know that making weather predictions on Groundhog Day is tough. So, Lipton Hard Iced Tea (America's favorite tea) has teamed up with Chunk the Groundhog (America's favorite internet-famous groundhog) to help make his own prediction on Groundhog Day – his favorite flavor of Lipton Hard Iced Tea. Tune in on Sunday to see what he picks!

For those looking to escape winter entirely, Lipton Hard Iced Tea is also offering the chance to win a warm-weather getaway. Visit liptonhardtea.com/groundhogday to enter before the sun sets on Sunday, February 2, 2025.

For more information and to see more adventures from "Can Daddy," be sure to follow @liptonhardtea on Instagram.

*No purchase necessary. Must be 21+ to enter. Official rules available at liptonhardtea.com/groundhogday.

About Lipton Hard Iced Tea:

Lipton Hard Iced Tea is a 5% ABV, non-carbonated alcoholic beverage, made with real Lipton brewed tea, natural flavors and our premium, triple-filtered malt base. Lipton Hard Iced Tea is smooth, refreshing and seriously delicious. Try it in fiver 5% ABV, just-sweet-enough flavors: Lemon, Peach, Half & Half, Strawberry and Citrus Green Tea.

For more information, visit www.liptonhardtea.com

Stay connected with Lipton Hard Iced Tea on Instagram: @liptonhardtea

Always enjoy responsibly.

SOURCE Lipton Hard Iced Tea