Forget the Holidays! For Families with High School Seniors, it's College Application Season

The top three words parents choose to describe their child's college education are "necessary," "important," and "expensive," finds College Ave survey

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Tis the season when families with high school seniors are checking their list – their college list – twice. With many college applications for early action due in the coming weeks — and applications for regular admissions due at the beginning of the year — families with college-bound teens are deep in the process of applying to schools.

As students finalize their college list choices, write essays, and collect recommendation letters, a recent College Ave survey of parents of current college students conducted by Barnes & Noble College Insights™ highlights how families are approaching and managing the college admissions process.

How to narrow down your college list?

According to the College Ave survey, families applied to an average of six schools, with financial considerations influencing where they chose to apply. For about one in three families (36%), generous merit aid was a positive factor in a family's decision to apply to the school. Conversely, families were less likely to apply if they knew the college had high tuition and fees (43%), was in a high-cost location, like a big city (21%), or had high housing costs (17%).

"For families still deciding which schools to apply to, a good rule of thumb is to apply to a mix of target, reach, and safety schools," says Dan Kennedy, Chief Marketing Officer of College Ave. "You'll want to take a close look at your academic profile, financial profile, and whether the school feels like a good personal fit. Don't be deterred by sticker price, either – a more expensive option may surprise you with the scholarships or aid they provide."

How to make the final decision on which school to attend?

The top factors that influenced how a student decided on their final school choice were academic majors available (68%), location (66%), campus environment (63%), school size (46%), overall cost (45%), and a good financial aid package (45%). Less contributing factors were prestige (22%) and social opportunities (19%).

"Our College Ave survey found that majors, the campus location, and environment played key roles in the college decision process," says Kennedy. "There are other factors to be mindful of, as well, such as the cost. The College Ave survey found that parents said the cost of college rose year over year. Make sure you and your student have a handle on not only how to approach tuition costs, but also housing costs, and who is responsible for extra expenses such as club dues, football tickets, or parking passes. These details can dramatically influence the total cost of college."

How can parents best support their child during this process?

Most parents (90%) help their child with college planning. When asked who drove the majority of college planning, some families (41%) reported that their student took the lead, but around half (48%) reported it was an even split between parent and student. Parents also reported investing an average of $6,731 on "road to college" expenses like application fees, tutors, campus visits, and college counselors.

The survey found that parents were most involved in supporting their child with the financial decisions about college. Around eight out of ten parents were involved with figuring out how to pay (82%) and whether the family or the student would borrow student loans for college (80%). However, parents play a smaller role in college housing decisions (35%), creating a college list (24%), and making the final choice of where the child would attend (15%).

"It's best to start conversations with your student as early as possible about the expectations around paying for college," says Kennedy. "Together, you can decide what works best for your family and your unique financial situation. Make a game plan for how you'll be applying for scholarships, whether they'll need to work while in college, and the limitations or budget they will need to work within to make college work each year."

As families submit their last college applications, Kennedy shares the following financial tips to keep in mind on the college applications journey:

Complete the FAFSA as soon as possible, even if you're not sure you'll qualify for aid. 82% of parents completed the FAFSA, but of those who didn't, 38% said it was because they felt their income was too high. Even if you don't think you'll qualify for federal aid, you should always complete the FAFSA. You never know what state or federal grants/programs you may be eligible for, and some colleges even use your FAFSA to determine institutional aid, like merit-based scholarships.

82% of parents completed the FAFSA, but of those who didn't, 38% said it was because they felt their income was too high. Even if you don't think you'll qualify for federal aid, you should always complete the FAFSA. You never know what state or federal grants/programs you may be eligible for, and some colleges even use your FAFSA to determine institutional aid, like merit-based scholarships. Apply to a variety of schools . 57% of parents who completed the FAFSA said financial aid offers varied greatly among schools.

. 57% of parents who completed the FAFSA said financial aid offers varied greatly among schools. Keep your hopes about financial aid realistic . 61% of parents who completed the FAFSA said they did not receive as much aid as they had expected. Again, be prepared that your family may have to contribute more than you anticipated. 50% of all parents surveyed reported that college costs were more than their family had anticipated.

. 61% of parents who completed the FAFSA said they did not receive as much aid as they had expected. Again, be prepared that your family may have to contribute more than you anticipated. 50% of all parents surveyed reported that college costs were more than their family had anticipated. Keep applying for scholarships. Half of all families report that scholarships were difficult to find. But keep trying, as every dollar can help chip away at those college costs. One easy one to apply for is the no-essay College Ave $1,000 Scholarship Sweepstakes.

About the Survey

The College Ave survey was conducted by Barnes & Noble College Insights™. The national online survey of parents of undergraduate students who attend a 4-year college or university at one of the campuses served by Barnes & Noble College had 420 respondents and was fielded in September 2025. Last year, Barnes & Noble College Insights conducted more than 50 research studies and 100+ survey polls of students, faculty and parents that interact with one of its more than 770+ campus bookstores across the nation.

