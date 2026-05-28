Coors Banquet® and Wrangler® Team Up with Chase Rice to Drop "Beer Chords," the First Jeans Combining Beer and Country Music, in Celebration of His New Single, "Connie Lou"

The limited-edition denim transforms Rice's new song into a one-of-a-kind wearable using Banquet-infused ink, turning the collaboration into both a fashion release and the song's world premiere

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Coors Banquet and Wrangler reunite for their third collaboration, celebrating their shared Western heritage with a limited-edition apparel collection.

Longtime Coors Banquet fan and award-winning country artist Chase Rice joins the collaboration, bringing an authentic voice and personal storytelling to the collection.

The collection introduces "Beer Chords," jeans featuring the chords from Rice's latest single, "Connie Lou," printed directly onto the denim using ink infused with Coors Banquet beer - a first-of-its-kind design.

The full collection, featuring denim jackets, graphic tees, hats and more, launches just in time for festival season on May 28 at shop.coors.com while supplies last.

The Coors Banquet x Wrangler collaboration is supported by a 360 campaign and gives one fan the chance to perform "Connie Lou" live with Rice.

"Connie Lou" arrives as a surprise release across all platforms May 29.

GOLDEN, Colo., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coors Banquet, long favored by rockstars and a staple of cowboy culture, reunites with Wrangler, the legendary denim brand that has outfitted generations of Westerners, for their third collaboration. Together, the iconic brands bring a shared legacy of authenticity, craftsmanship and hard work to life through a limited-edition apparel collection.

The collection highlights “Beer Chords,” jeans featuring the chords from Rice’s latest single, “Connie Lou,” printed directly onto the denim using ink infused with Coors Banquet beer. The foundation of the collaboration builds on the brands’ roots in country culture with the addition of award-winning country artist and longtime Coors Banquet fan Chase Rice.

The foundation of the collaboration builds on the brands' roots in country culture with the addition of award-winning country artist and longtime Coors Banquet fan Chase Rice. From the dusty campgrounds to the front row of the stadium, this collection celebrates the shared heritage of the artists and fans who define the soundtrack of summer with iconic denim, ice cold Banquet and music on repeat.

At the center of the apparel drop are "Beer Chords," a first-of-its-kind release that turns a country song into a wearable piece. The jeans feature actual chords from Rice's new single, "Connie Lou," printed directly onto the denim using Coors Banquet beer-based ink.

Rooted in the true story of his parents' early days, "Connie Lou" is inspired by a Western romance shaped by rodeo nights and cold beer, which is carried through to the "Beer Chords" in a first-of-its kind way. Before the song officially drops at midnight tonight, the Coors Banquet x Wrangler collection serves as the first place fans can experience "Connie Lou," turning the collaboration into both a fashion release and the song's world premiere.

"Coors Banquet has been part of my story for a long time - from my dad holding two Banquets on the cover of the Cowboys record to writing songs like 'Mr. Coors,' it's always represented something real in my music. That's why this collaboration felt natural," shares Rice. "'Connie Lou' is inspired by my parents' story and the kind of life I grew up around - rodeos, small towns, hard work and cold beer at the end of the night - which is exactly the kind of life Coors Banquet and Wrangler represent, too."

THE COORS BANQUET X WRANGLER COLLECTION

Blending Wrangler's timeless feel with Coors Banquet's Western heritage, the collection features a range of apparel designed to make the perfect country festival season outfit.

Alongside the hero "Beer Chords," The Coors Banquet x Wrangler Collection will feature 32 unique pieces, including men's and women's apparel and co-branded caps. Highlights include the Denim Jersey, Brushpopper Cowboy Cut Work Shirt, Men's Wrangler 13MWZ Cowboy Cut® Jeans, Women's Reworked Short and Women's Printed Vest and Bailey Flare Jeans.

"Wrangler has been the unofficial uniform of country music for decades, seen on the legends on stage as well as the fans in the front row," said Holly Wheeler, Vice President of Global Brand Marketing at Kontoor Brands. "Our partnership with Coors Banquet honors that heritage, blending festival style with rugged functionality. This collection is for those who live for the music and the Western lifestyle, designed to withstand the energy of a summer crowd and the grit of the open range alike."

The limited-edition Coors Banquet x Wrangler collection, including 250 total pairs of Beer Chords, will be available through drops of 125 pairs on shop.coors.com starting at 12:00pm CT on May 28 and June 4 while supplies last.

"START YOUR LEGACY" CAMPAIGN

The Coors Banquet x Wrangler collection is the latest iteration of the brand's creative platform "Start Your Legacy," which is rooted in the brand's Western values and over 150-year history. The 'Start Your Legacy' platform is all about inspiring people to take the first step toward something bigger. We bring that spirit to life through our "Connie Lou" cover contest, giving one up-and-coming artist a real shot at the spotlight by inviting them to perform the song live onstage with country music star Chase Rice.

"Coors Banquet has always been deeply rooted in the moments and stories that shape country culture," said Matt Carpenter, Vice President Marketing, Coors Family of Brands. "This collaboration with Wrangler and Chase Rice brings that spirit to life, turning an authentic personal story into something fans can connect with on a deeper level, from the music itself to the craftsmanship behind the 'Beer Chords.'"

Fans can follow @CoorsBanquet on social media for updates on the collection drop and details on how to participate in the "Connie Lou Cover Contest."

ABOUT MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has brewed beverages that unite people to celebrate all life's moments. From our core power brands Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, Molson Canadian, Carling and Ožujsko to our above premium brands including Madrí Excepcional, Staropramen, Blue Moon Belgian White and Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, to our economy and value brands like Miller High Life and Keystone Light, we produce many beloved and iconic beers. While Molson Coors' history is rooted in beer, we offer a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well, including flavored beverages like Vizzy Hard Seltzer, spirits like Five Trail whiskey and non-alcoholic beverages like ZOA Energy. As a business, our ambition is to be the first choice for our people, our consumers and our customers, and our success depends on our ability to make our products available to meet a wide range of consumer segments and occasions.

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a publicly traded company that operates through its Americas and EMEA&APAC reporting segments and is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com.

ABOUT WRANGLER

Wrangler®, of Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB), has been an icon in authentic American style for 75 years. With a rich legacy rooted in the Western lifestyle, Wrangler is committed to offering superior quality and timeless design. Its collections for men, women, and children look and feel great, inspiring all those who wear them to be strong and ready for everyday life. Wrangler is available in retail stores worldwide, including flagship stores in Fort Worth and Greensboro, department stores, mass-market retailers, specialty shops, top western outfitters, and online. For more information, visit Wrangler.com.

ABOUT CHASE RICE

Few artists have had the enduring impact on country music Chase Rice can claim – fewer still possess the courage to leave it in the past and blaze a new trail. A true singer-songwriter with success in both disciplines, Rice's 15-year career has taken the Florida-born North Carolina native to chart peaks and global stages… but with his eighth studio album, ELDORA, his only destination is the American West. As a 10x Platinum artist who burst onto the scene as a Diamond-certified songwriter ("Cruise"), hits like "Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen." and "Eyes On You" helped Rice post two No. 1's at Country Radio, igniting a movement through chest-thumping euphoria and bold romantic passion. He sold out international tours and shared stadium billing with Garth Brooks and Kenny Chesney, before leaving the major label system for good. Now, with full independence and over 3 billion streams to his credit, ELDORA signals Rice's dedication to the storytelling craft. Written in Colorado and inspired by a hidden mountainside town, the 12-song set is easily the most raw, unguarded expression of Rice's talent to date – born in the afterglow of an epic show at the storied Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Working hand-in-hand with co-writer/producer Oscar Charles, Rice adopts the unfiltered, rough-hewn approach of an off-the-grid maverick, embodying the Western mystique and boldly going where few of his stature would dare.

For more information, visit ChaseRice.com and follow on Facebook, Twitter/X and TikTok @ChaseRiceMusic and on Instagram @ChaseRice.

SOURCE Molson Coors Beverage Company