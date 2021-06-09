Forget Tobacco, Smokers Finally Have Alternatives and the Market is Exploding

NEW YORK, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The world loves to smoke. At the global level, the number of smokers continues to rise, propelled by the launch of new products including flavored tobacco products and alternative smoking methods like e-cigarettes and heat-not-burn products. With a market size of $932.11 billion in 2020 and an expected CAGR of 1.8% from 2021 to 2028, the tobacco industry is set to be a hotspot for deal making and expansion over the coming years. Driving that rise is a shift away from the traditional tobacco products to electronic cigarettes and other alternative smoking devices like heat-not-burn (HNB), which have continued to rise in popularity in recent years. Companies like PODA Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. (CSE:PODA) (FSE: 99L), Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM), Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO), RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX), and TAAT Global Alternatives (CSE:TAAT) (OTCQX:TOBAF) are leading the charge in bringing the massive tobacco market new ways to enjoy smoking, without the smoke, smell, or tobacco.

PODA Expands Its Distribution Into Two Massive Smoking Markets

PODA Lifestyle and Wellness (CSE:PODA) (FSE: 99L) is changing the smoking industry with its proprietary Beyond Burn Poda Pods which use a tobacco-free blend of pelletized tea leaves infused with synthetic nicotine. These tobacco-free Beyond Burn™ Poda Pods allow users to enjoy the experience of traditional cigarettes without the smoke, smell or tobacco. As traditional cigarette sales continue to decline every single year, companies like PODA Lifestyle and Wellness are poised to fill the gaps with alternatives in the heat-not-burn space, including their Beyond Burn™ Poda Pods.

PODA Pods fit perfectly with the new market demands being placed on the heat-not-burn (HNB) industry, which reached $9.36 billion in 2020 and is expected to more than double by 2024. The company is capitalizing on a rapidly growing market and a growth in regulatory approval in major markets like the US, China, and Europe for heat-not-burn devices. At present, Poda Lifestyle's HNB system is fully patented in Canada and has patents pending in 65 additional countries, covering more than 70% of the global population.

In June 2021, PODA Lifestyle and Wellness (CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) hit a major milestone in its expansion strategy after announcing a new partnership with Big Tobacco company ESON Technology Co. Ltd. The joint development agreement will give PODA access to ESON's existing distribution network in Europe and Asia, where ESON's patented proprietary blend of tobacco-free products is currently selling over 50 million units per month.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with ESON, who is recognized as one of the leading manufacturers of electronic cigarette devices, and more recently as one of the global leaders in tobacco-free heat-not-burn products," said PODA CEO Ryan Selby. "Daniel Chen and his team at ESON are currently filling and distributing millions of NEAFS products per month into the Chinese market, providing us with tremendous opportunities to scale. There are over 400 million adult smokers in China, and we believe that this partnership with ESON will provide us with a fast-track opportunity to rapidly develop our market share in the Chinese market,"

An Industry Driving the Change, Not Being Driven to Change

Tobacco giant Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) is transitioning into the alternative smoking market with its IQOS devices, one of the most popular on the market and responsible for bringing millions of users onto the HNB train. In March, Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) introduced the IQOS 3 device for sale in all current markets, bringing a longer battery life and faster recharging time to the field. The company's strategy of branding its heat sticks with classic tobacco brands such as Marlboro HeatSticks is strengthening this giant's market penetration.

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) is helping bring the IQOS product to the world and expand the tobacco industry's mission of bringing more smoking alternatives to this massive market. 2021 is set to be a big year for Altria with the company announcing its 2021 full-year guidance with an adjusted diluted EPS between $4.49 to $4.62, a growth rate of 3-6% from 2020's EPS base on $4.36.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX), a leading branded e-vapor company in China, announced Q1 2021 results with net revenues sitting at $366.1 million, up 48.2% from the fourth quarter of 2020. The company also published its first ESG Report , as an increasing number of investors put environmental, social, and governmental (ESG) principles at the forefront of their business strategies.

TAAT Global Alternatives (CSE:TAAT) (OTCQX:TOBAF) is pressing its advantage in the UK Market with a new purchase order from a wholesaler in London, making the buyer the exclusive distributor of TAAT in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company was also a sponsor for world champion boxer Floyd Mayweather in his highly anticipated boxing match against YouTuber Logan Paul. The company's placement as a high-profile sponsor for Mayweather and his ringside entourage was a positive signal for both the company and the market.

Smoking Is Heating Up Fast Thanks to Heat-Not-Burn (HNB)

As the heat-not-burn market continues to heat up, and big tobacco companies pour investment

funds into the space, companies like PODA Lifestyle are positioned well in a massive market of smokers that desperately needs alternatives. With patented and revolutionary technology, PODA is bringing the heat-not-burn industry into the future.

For more information about PODA Lifestyle (CSE:PODA) (FSE: 99L), click here.

Disclaimer: Microsmallcap.com (MSC) is the source of the Article and content set forth above. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. FN Media Group (FNM) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated with MSC or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by MSC are solely those of MSC and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable MSC and FNM for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. MSC and FNM and their respective affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.

The Article and content related to the profiled company represent the personal and subjective views of the Author (MSC), and are subject to change at any time without notice. The information provided in the Article and the content has been obtained from sources which the Author believes to be reliable. However, the Author (MSC) has not independently verified or otherwise investigated all such information. None of the Author, MSC, FNM, or any of their respective affiliates, guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any such information. This Article and content are not, and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any particular security or course of action; readers are strongly urged to speak with their own investment advisor and review all of the profiled issuer's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions and should understand the risks associated with an investment in the profiled issuer's securities, including, but not limited to, the complete loss of your investment. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release but was compensated twenty five hundred dollars by MSC, a non-affiliated third party to distribute this release on behalf of PODA Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd.

FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MSC and FNM undertake no obligation to update such statements.

Contact:

FN Media Group, LLC

[email protected]

+1(561)325-8757

SOURCE Microsmallcap.com