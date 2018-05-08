Forging a new industry in the cloud era: Multi-cloud migration SaaS company "ZConverter"

ZConverter is an automated multi-cloud migration SaaS company who helps migrate workloads to/from AWS, Azure, Google Cloud Platform, IBM Bluemix, OpenStack, CloudStack with any hypervisor. ZConverter is a member company of the K-ICT Born2Global Centre.

Today, there are already numerous solutions and services for moving workloads to the cloud. However, there are relatively few services that are capable of moving workloads to the cloud of a company's choice regardless of its operational environment. ZConverter's greatest advantage is that it can move any type of corporate-operated workloads, including physical servers, virtual machines, and cloud instances, to the cloud. The company currently offers not only on-premises-to-cloud transfers but also comprehensive cloud migration services that can move data from one major cloud service (such as AWS, Azure, GCP, Alibaba Cloud, or Oracle Cloud) to another. Currently, Korean companies are looking to cloud migration as a viable option. The Korean conglomerate Hanwha S&C launched an OpenStack-based Private Cloud service in 2016 and moved Hanwha's group-wide system to the cloud. Thanks to ZConverter, Hanwha S&C succeeded in moving 500 workloads to the cloud in a very short period of time.

ZCloud is currently providing its service to corporations in SaaS (software-as-a-service) format via ZCloud.net, through which services can be conveniently moved to the desired virtual machine(s) for a fixed fee per machine. All the corporation has to do is log onto ZCloud.net, enter the location of the existing VMs, Physical Servers or Cloud Instances. Once the conversion button is clicked, the automated cloud migration process begins.

The four steps of automated cloud migration

ZConverter Cloud Migration is comprised of four steps: imaging (source image capturing), replication (image transferring), conversion (conversion to Cloud Platform), and cleaning (removal of any unnecessary configurations). Fundamentally, ZConverter Cloud Migration is based on workload imaging and conversion software technologies.

While most competitors use open-source utilities for capturing source image, ZConverter employs independently developed original imaging technology.

DJ Min, CEO of ZConverter Inc. said, "Using open-source software for cloud migration results in very long service down-times for companies, not to mention high migration failure rates. As ZConverter does not alter the original version of the service during the migration process, so if the migration process fails, all the customers have to do for failback is just running the original production server and try to move workloads to cloud later."

The importance of cloud migration services

Min explained, "Cloud migration that requires an engineer to manually re-install all software and services individually is highly expensive and time consuming. With ZConverter, however, customers can move their systems easily and conveniently. Although there are many companies offering migration tools, I am willing to bet that ZConverter is the only one that supports all cloud types and heterogeneous environments. Regardless of the system the customer is currently using, we can move it to any cloud the customer wants."

About ZConverter

Founded in 2004, ZConverter (www.zconverter.com) began as a company specializing in virtualization and disaster recovery solutions. Today, it is a global corporation that primarily offers automated cloud migration and cloud-based disaster recovery solutions and it is AWS Technology Partner, GCP Technology Partner and OpenStack Corporate Sponsor. The ZConverter Cloud Migration SaaS (which supports OpenStack, CloudStack, MS Azure Cloud, and Amazon AWS Cloud) is already gaining positive reviews from large-scale domestic and foreign telecommunications companies and data centers by currently working on projects that are 30 - 15,000 workloads. The company supplies and/or integrates its cloud migration service with the existing services of large SI firms and telecommunications companies in Japan, Korea, ASEAN and the United States.

About K-ICT Born2Global Centre

K-ICT Born2Global Centre (www.born2global.com) is a full-cycle service platform for global expansion. Since inception in 2013, Born2Global has been setting the standard for a successful startup ecosystem as the main Korean government agency under the Ministry of Science and ICT. Born2Global has expanded and transformed startups into engaged and equipped companies that are connected with the global market.

