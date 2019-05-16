Forging Ahead with Rapid Growth, JumpCrew Secures an Additional $7.2M in Series B Funding Round

NEW YORK, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JumpCrew , the leading demand generation platform that integrates sales and marketing to accelerate new customer acquisition, has completed a Series B funding round in the amount of $7.2M following explosive growth this year and three acquisitions in 2018. Co-led by Nashville Capital Network (NCN) and Hinsdale Capital, the raised capital will fuel product innovation, talent recruitment and additional acquisitions in 2019. This latest funding round builds on JumpCrew's prior funding of $8.7M.

"JumpCrew has demonstrated a great ability to use technology to maximize growth. Sound strategy and flawless execution have enabled JumpCrew to build high quality revenue for its clients and expand their offerings through acquisitions," said Sid Chambless, Managing Partner at NCN Partners Fund. "This is a rapidly growing business that is both disrupting and transforming the digital media and publishing space. We are pleased to be partners with Hinsdale and the JumpCrew management team."

On the heels of JumpCrew's Series B funding, the company has appointed Dave Elchoness as Chief Technology Officer. Most recently, Dave served as SVP, Product & Technology at MediaNews Group where he was responsible for all products and technologies across both the news and AdTaxi marketing businesses. Dave is a graduate of Rutgers University and the University of Pennsylvania Law School.

In his new role, Dave will lead a team in JumpCrew's newly established Denver Tech Center. Located in the heart of the Denver tech community. Dave's team will be tasked with the continued development of JumpCrew's sales platform and the launch of a new ad sales product.

"We're excited for Dave to join JumpCrew and spearhead our team out of the company's first Denver office," said Robert Henderson, CEO at JumpCrew. "Dave will help bring JumpCrew's tech offering to the next level and continue to enhance the capabilities we're able to offer our clients."

The JumpCrew platform allows clients to accelerate sales by integrating lead generation and sales execution. Since its founding in late 2016, the company has grown its enterprise client roster to over 50 customers including Experian and Unilever. In just the past year, JumpCrew has grown to over $35 million in annualized sales and has expanded its workforce to over 350.

To further support its clients' marketing and sales execution, the company acquired three niche publishing brands in 2018: AHRN.com , MyBaseGuide.com and Target Marketing . Organic growth for the three brands following their acquisitions is over 50% and digital revenue has increased by 200%. The JumpCrew portfolio is now comprised of over 200 niche digital and print titles.

"JumpCrew has proven that digital sales and marketing transformation can happen in six months," said David Pachter, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman at JumpCrew. "Companies come to JumpCrew because of its proven track record of increasing revenues at a high velocity. JumpCrew offers a solution that drives results and scales. For the brands we acquire, we invest in a more comprehensive reinvention of their businesses, pairing quality content with a reinvigorated integrated marketing and sales strategy."

JumpCrew will host its inaugural conference JumpCon: The Digital Sales Transformation Summit , highlighting the power of combining digital marketing with sales in October 2019. The event will take place in Nashville, where JumpCrew is headquartered.

About JumpCrew

JumpCrew integrates digital marketing and sales to accelerate client growth. The company partners with and acquires brands to disrupt, transform and grow. JumpCrew's solutions combine technology with a human touch. The company works with a growing roster of clients in publishing, healthcare, media, and technology to help them build awareness, increase leads, and convert sales. Headquartered in Nashville, TN, with offices in New York City, San Diego and Kentucky, JumpCrew has been recognized as the #1 best small company to work for in Nashville (2017) and top best places to work in Nashville (2018). For more information, visit https://jumpcrew.com/ .

About Nashville Capital Network

Nashville Capital Network (NCN) is a partnership of more than 100 professional investors––most of whom have been founders and executives of highly successful companies. NCN leverages the experience and expertise of the individuals within its partnership to identify, develop and support promising high-growth companies. NCN manages several investment funds, including NCN Angel Fund I, NCN Angel Fund II, Tennessee Angel Fund and NCN Partners Fund. For more information on NCN, please visit nashvillecapital.com.

