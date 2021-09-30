Forging Market to Reach 13.53 Million tons | Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast, 2021 - 2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Fetch Actionable Insights to Make Informed Business Decisions

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aichi Steel Corp., Allegheny Technologies Inc., Aluminum Precision Products, ASAHI FORGE Corp., Bharat Forge Ltd., Bruck GmbH, FOUNTAINTOWN FORGE, INC., Pacific Forge Inc., Patriot Forge Co., and Scot Forge Co. are some of the major market participants.

Although the advantages of forging over other fabrication techniques and the advent of new hybrid forging techniques will offer immense growth opportunities, instability in variable costs will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Forging Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our forging market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies growing investments in renewable energy as one of the prime reasons driving the forging market growth during the next few years.

Forging Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist forging market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the forging market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of forging market vendors

Forging Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Forging Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Forging Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Forging Market Report Coverage:

Report Coverage Details Base Year 2020 Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021 7.61% Forecast Period 2021 to 2025 CAGR Accelerating at 5.57% No. of Pages 120 Exhibits 115 Incremental growth 13.53 Million Tons Segments covered Product; End-user; Geography By Product Closed die forging

Open die forging

Seamless rings By End-user Automotive

Others By Region APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

