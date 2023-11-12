Forging Paths for Cultural and Tourism Exchange: The 2023 China-Africa Cooperation Forum Paves Way for a Collaborative Future

JINHUA, China, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 China-Africa Cultural and Tourism Cooperation Forum was held on November 8 in Jinhua, Zhejiang Province. Themed "Strengthening China-Africa Cultural Exchange and Tourism Cooperation, Building a High-level China-Africa Community of Shared Future", the Forum was co-organized by the Bureau of International Exchange and Cooperation of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the China Tourism Research Institute, the Department of Culture and Tourism of Zhejiang Province, and the Jinhua Municipal People's Government. The Jinhua Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism hosted the event. The forum saw attendance from over 200 individuals, including delegates from China and the African Union, representatives and ambassadors of various African countries to China, as well as industry experts and organizational leaders. Representatives from China and Africa engaged in high-level discussions on the "deep integration of culture and tourism empowering China-Africa tourism cooperation". Participants agreed that there has been significant progress in China-Africa cultural and tourism cooperation within the framework of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). This has reinforced the groundwork for the "connectivity" between China and Africa, while also providing vital support for the enhancement of connections and the development of the China-Africa cultural sector. The forum offers an opportunity for China and Africa to advance their dialogues, share experiences, and promote the comprehensive growth of cultural and tourism partnerships in both regions.

In recent years, Jinhua has made every effort to position itself as an international hub and contemporary metropolis by promoting cultural and tourism cooperation and exchange between China and Africa. Jinhua endeavors to spearhead mutual learning and appreciation among Chinese and African academics while enhancing mutual cultural acceptance. In 2018, Jinhua hosted the first-ever China-Africa Cultural Cooperation and Exchange Week. Since then, various cultural and tourism cooperation and exchange projects have been launched, including the China-Africa Night Carnival, China-Africa Economic and Trade Forum Wu Opera Special Show, China-Africa Movie Exhibition, China-Africa Visual Art Works Exhibition, African Museum Open Week, "Wonderful Jinhua, Fascinating Africa" online exhibition, and visits by students from distinguished foreign universities to Jinhua's historical villages. This year, the series of events has been expanded into the China-Africa Cultural Cooperation and Exchange Month, aiming to promote Chinese culture to Africa and foster the integration of African cultural features in Zhejiang.

Forging Paths for Cultural and Tourism Exchange: The 2023 China-Africa Cooperation Forum Paves Way for a Collaborative Future

