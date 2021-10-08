Forging Presses Market to grow by USD 249.97 due to Technological Developments|Technavio

The forging presses market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Factors such as the benefits of forging over casting, use of servo press in forging machines, and technological developments will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Forging Presses Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

End-user

Automotive



Aerospace



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Forging Presses Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the forging presses market include AIDA-America Corp., Ajax Manufacturing Co., Anyang Forging Press (Group) Machinery Industry Co. Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Kurimoto Ltd., Mecolpress Spa, MITSUBISHI NAGASAKI MACHINERY MFG.CO. LTD., Santec Exim Pvt. Ltd., Schuler AG, and Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the forging presses market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

The forging presses market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The benefits of forging over casting will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the lack of skilled labor in the manufacturing sector will hamper market growth.

Forging Presses Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist forging presses market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the forging presses market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the forging presses market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of forging presses market vendors

Forging Presses Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.80% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 249.97 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.44 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 66% Key consumer countries China, Germany, India, US, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AIDA-America Corp., Ajax Manufacturing Co., Anyang Forging Press (Group) Machinery Industry Co. Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Kurimoto Ltd., Mecolpress Spa, MITSUBISHI NAGASAKI MACHINERY MFG.CO. LTD., Santec Exim Pvt. Ltd., Schuler AG, and Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

