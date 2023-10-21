Forging the Future: BatteroTech and Kale Environmental Technology Seal Strategic Partnership for Innovative Energy Solutions

News provided by

BatteroTech

21 Oct, 2023, 21:44 ET

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At 10 a.m. on October 10, Battero Tech Co. Ltd. formally entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Kale Environmental Technology (Shanghai) Corporation at Kale Science and Technology Industrial Park. Yongqing Technology chairman Hu Xiaodong, Battero Tech chairman Zhang Wutang, Kale Environmental Technology chairman Lu Xiaobo, Anri Power Limited (ANPL) general manager Zhang Dengji, along with other key figures, attended the signing event and engaged in detailed discussions with representatives from the two companies.

Continue Reading

Amid the escalating interest in the energy storage sector, the long-term growth of firms is deeply linked to the synergy between partners across the value chain — from upstream to downstream. This newly forged strategic alliance not only strengthens each entity's market position and expertise but also underscores a commitment to collaborative growth and shared success.

Mr. Hu, the Yongqing Technology chairman, remarked at the meeting, "Our affiliate, Tsingshan Industry, boasts a diversified portfolio in the renewable energy arena. Capitalizing on its competitive cost structure, resources, and managerial prowess, it has made significant inroads into the renewable energy market, positioning itself prominently along the value chain. Throughout its journey, Tsingshan remains steadfast in its commitment to open collaboration, seeking partnerships with industry leaders like Kale Environmental Technology to enhance market competitiveness. In this strategic alliance, Battero Tech and Anri Power Limited (ANPL) collaborate, leveraging their respective strengths to foster an integrated industry ecosystem and champion the cause of sustainable green energy."

Mr. Lu, the Kale Environmental Technology chairman, underscored Battero Tech's influential position and technological forefront in the energy storage battery domain. He conveyed optimism for a seamless merger of prime assets from both entities to realize symbiotic growth and collaborative success. He elaborated, "Kale's strategic vision centers around harnessing technology to forge a more sustainable environment, a philosophy that dovetails seamlessly with Battero Tech's organizational ethos of leveraging tech advancements for societal betterment and environmental stewardship. Furthermore, Battero Tech's commitment to enhancing battery performance — prioritizing capacity, speed, reliability, and overall excellence — resonates with Kale's relentless drive for product refinement and quality betterment". This alignment of values and aspirations sets a robust foundation for their collaborative ventures.

"In recognizing the potential of partnerships, Kale Environmental Technology is to be commended for its dynamic, goal-oriented team that showcases commendable agility and unity during pivotal corporate transitions. Kale is one of Battero Tech's most valued collaborators," Mr. Zhang, the Battero Tech chairman commented. "Looking ahead, we hold high aspirations for the continued synergy and mutual growth between our two companies."

Following their deliberations, industry leaders toured Kale Environmental Technology's state-of-the-art exhibit space and manufacturing facility. Mr. Lu delved into the storied trajectory of Kale Environmental, highlighting their pioneering strategies in HVLS industrial fans and the commercial energy storage landscape. A standout moment was the unveiling of Anri Power (ANPL)'s groundbreaking all-liquid cooled commercial energy storage system, a first-of-its-kind innovation introduced in 2022. Mr. Zhang, the Battero Tech chairman, lauded Kale's advancements in energy storage solutions, signaling a bolstered optimism for the trajectory of their future collaborations.

For more information, please visit the official website: www.batterotech.com

SOURCE BatteroTech

Also from this source

BatteroTech's 280Ah Air-Cooled Energy Storage System Garner Multiple International Certifications

BatteroTech's 280Ah Air-Cooled Energy Storage System Garner Multiple International Certifications

BatteroTech Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "BatteroTech"), a world-leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer, recently obtained multiple...
BatteroTech Debuts Advanced 314Ah and 53Ah Battery Technologies at RE+2023, Signaling a New Era for Global Energy Storage

BatteroTech Debuts Advanced 314Ah and 53Ah Battery Technologies at RE+2023, Signaling a New Era for Global Energy Storage

From September 12-14, 2023, Solar Power International (RE+2023) took center stage at the Venetian Convention and Expo Center in Las Vegas. At this...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Green Technology

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.