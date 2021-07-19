Forging the Steel Infrastructure of America - Industry Disruptor VALYNT Unveils Low-Cost 'Super Shred™' Metal Scrap Product to Fuel New Steel Industry Boom

SAINT LOUIS, Mo., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VALYNT (https://www.govalynt.com/) officially announced the launch of its innovative Super Shred™ as the new raw material for a rapidly evolving American steel industry. Super Shred™ is a low copper content, shredded-steel material intended for a wide variety of mill applications including coils and bars. Developed specifically by VALYNT to help propel the booming steel market, Super Shred™ is already being supplied to industry leaders like Alton Steel, Inc. VALYNT is a Missouri-based firm specializing in iron/steel/aluminum production, additives to enhance crude oil production and refinement, and supply line logistics for both government and private sector interests.

"Supply and demand for steel is at an all-time high right now," said Charles Smith, President and Managing Director of VALYNT. "The global manufacturing market is betting on a major rebound after the devastating economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, but production is having a hard time keeping up with the demand. Adding to the pressure, the largest iron ore miners are having some major operational issues while still recovering from the last two years – driving up prices sharply for steel producers. So we're extremely pleased to introduce our Super Shred™ product to the world. In addition to the specialized hot briquetted iron (HBI) we already supply, Super Shred™ is an excellent low-cost, renewable substitute that will galvanize the industry, absolutely revolutionizing how steel is produced."

At the forefront of radical technical process enhancements that reduce supply-chain friction and overall costs, other products and services provided by VALYNT include:

Oilfield Products: High efficiency, lower-cost oilfield products in bulk quantities, including the patent-pending VX-25, a hybrid additive package that catalytically optimizes heavy and medium crudes for energy improvement.

About VALYNT

One of the fastest-growing supply chain companies, VALYNT provides high-efficiency oilfield additive products in bulk quantities at less cost. And VALYNT's bulk materials division services a wide variety of aggregate and raw materials users globally, including iron and steel production, oil refineries, and zinc and copper smelters. VALYNT's logistics department manages shipping and receiving of all VALYNT movements including carbon, scrap metals and petrochemicals, improving the supply chain from the source to the destination – saving companies time and money. VALYNT partners include Saudi Aramco, Kuwait Oil Company, Kataman Metals, ESSCO – Energy Supply & Services Company, Alton Steel Inc., Liberty Steel and Wire, and Engineered Lubricants. Learn more at: www.GoVALYNT.com.

Media Contact:

Charles Smith, President

1.866.856.4713

[email protected]

