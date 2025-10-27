ForHumanity™ Launches VigorAir™: The Only Doctor-Prescribed ED Treatment Powered by Breath

Innovative telehealth startup introduces inhalable ED and migraine relief plus a gut-friendly metformin gummy for blood sugar and longevity

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ForHumanity Health Inc. today announced its public launch, introducing the only doctor-prescribed erectile dysfunction (ED) treatment powered by breath — VigorAir™, a dry-powder inhaler formulation of sildenafil (the active ingredient in Viagra®) delivered via a breath-activated inhaler and designed to reach the bloodstream through the lungs—without relying on digestion.

ForHumanity's proprietary technology transforms raw materials into precision-engineered therapeutic products. Unlike traditional pills that can take an hour or more to act, and often cause stomach upset, ForHumanity's micro-encapsulation technology enables nominal doses designed for rapid uptake that are more gut-friendly since they don't rely on digestion. The result: a smarter, more human way to manage health.

The company is also unveiling MetaChew™, a gut-friendly metformin gummy designed to improve adherence by reducing GI side effects, and ZapMigraine™, an inhalable dry-powder inhalation treatment for rapid migraine relief.

A $100 BILLION CHALLENGE

For decades, patients have been stuck with prescribed high-dose oral medications that can stress the gut, delay relief, and cause unnecessary side effects. That's a broken model for:

30M men with erectile dysfunction — 34% abandon pills due to slow onset and side effects (National Institutes of Health).

— 34% abandon pills due to slow onset and side effects (National Institutes of Health). 96M Americans with prediabetes — plus millions using metformin for longevity . GI side effects are common, affecting up to 25% of patients, and about 5% discontinue therapy entirely due to intolerance (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).

. GI side effects are common, affecting up to 25% of patients, and about 5% discontinue therapy entirely due to intolerance (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). 39M migraine sufferers — 95% cite unmet needs for faster, more reliable relief (American Migraine Foundation).

THE APPROACH: NOVEL DELIVERY SYSTEMS

ForHumanity's launch sequence flips this paradigm with first-in-class delivery systems:

VigorAir™ (Debut Offering): An inhalable alternative to traditional ED medication, and the same active ingredient in Viagra®, backed by decades of clinical efficacy. A discreet, propellant-free inhaler designed to deliver results directly into the bloodstream via the lungs without relying on digestion, restoring intimacy without the wait.

An inhalable alternative to traditional ED medication, and the same active ingredient in Viagra®, backed by decades of clinical efficacy. A discreet, propellant-free inhaler designed to deliver results directly into the bloodstream via the lungs without relying on digestion, restoring intimacy without the wait. MetaChew™ (Fall/Winter 2025): Among the first U.S. doctor-prescribed metformin gummy options, featuring ForHumanity's pioneering microencapsulation coating, designed to bypass the stomach and reduce GI side effects. Metformin is not only the second most prescribed drug in the U.S.; it is also increasingly used off-label for longevity, weight management and metabolic optimization.

Among the first U.S. doctor-prescribed metformin gummy options, featuring ForHumanity's pioneering microencapsulation coating, designed to bypass the stomach and reduce GI side effects. Metformin is not only the second most prescribed drug in the U.S.; it is also increasingly used off-label for longevity, weight management and metabolic optimization. ZapMigraine™ (Fall/Winter 2025): Among the first doctor-prescribed, dry-powder inhaled migraine options in the U.S, designed for rapid pulmonary uptake through the lungs that does not rely on digestion.

"This is the future of medicine —more convenient routes and right‑sized nominal doses where appropriate, delivered in ways that fit patients' lives," added Dr. Eva Selhub, Chief of Medical Affairs. "I'm thrilled to be part of the team that is creating new delivery methods so patients are more resilient and in tune with their health."

A TRUE PLATFORM FOR THE FUTURE OF HEALTH AND WELLBEING

ForHumanity is building a precision health platform. Every therapy will be paired with premium organic supplements and physician-prescribed peptides to create integrated health "stacks" that treat acute symptoms while supporting long-term resilience.

"Patients are tired of waiting an hour for a pill to kick in or dealing with side effects they don't need," said James Messer, CEO and Co-Founder. "With ForHumanity, you can take control of your health on your terms, when timing matters. Our technology isn't just about making medication easier to take. It's about unlocking a new layer of control over how our bodies perform and heal, and making biohacking more accessible to as many people as possible."

ForHumanity is built with trust and privacy at its core: the process is fully HIPAA-compliant, ensuring that all patient data is safeguarded to the highest medical privacy standards. ForHumanity also works with Freshpaint to carefully manage tracking and analytics, ensuring that no sensitive or personally identifiable health data is ever sent to third parties.

ACCESS MADE SIMPLE

Patients start with a quick online health profile and consult with a licensed healthcare provider on their telehealth site at forhumanity.co . If treatment is right for them and prescribed, memberships are designed to fit your lifestyle—whether you need occasional support or ongoing, everyday care—with continuous access to licensed healthcare providers to keep you on track. Memberships for VigorAir™ start at $10.99 per dose, while MetaChew™ and ZapMigraine™ plan options will be available later this year. All ForHumanity products are shipped in discreet packaging with free two-day delivery in the U.S.

WHAT'S NEXT

As people continue to focus on the best ways to manage their own wellbeing and the benefits of biohacking, ForHumanity will be there as a trusted partner and resource across their healthcare journey and lifestyle transformation. ForHumanity's roadmap extends beyond ED, metabolic health, and migraine relief, and future launches will continue to offer products that optimize people's health and wellbeing journeys — all delivered through innovative inhalers, gut-friendly formulations, and premium supplements paired with physician-prescribed peptides.

For more information, visit forhumanity.co .

About ForHumanity:

Launched in 2025, ForHumanity Health Inc. is a telehealth company focused on building a future where healthcare feels human again. Our mission is simple: to deliver holistic, high-impact care by integrating personalized medicine, nutraceuticals, and community-based support. We're redefining how medicine works—at the molecular level. Through cutting-edge, patented micro-encapsulation technology, we deliver precision therapies exactly where they're needed—fast, efficient, and reliable.

SOURCE ForHumanity