Forisk Announces Launch of Innovative Online Mill Capacity Database

Enhancing Industry Insights with Real-Time, Comprehensive Mill Data

ATHENS, Ga., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Forisk, a leading provider of forestry industry analytics and research, is proud to announce the launch of its cutting-edge online North American Forest Industry Capacity Database ("Mill Capacity Database"). This new digital platform offers real-time access to data on mill capacities, empowering industry professionals with critical insights to drive informed decision-making.

The Mill Capacity Database is an essential tool for a wide range of industry stakeholders, including forest product companies, investors, consultants, and government agencies. By delivering accurate, up-to-date information on mill capacities, Forisk continues to support the industry's needs for reliable data and actionable insights.

Key Features of Forisk's Online Mill Capacity Database:

Comprehensive Coverage : Detailed information on mill capacities across North America , including over 2,300 facilities covering a wide range of mill types including sawmills, pulp mills, OSB mills, mass timber, and more.

Continuous data updates ensure users have the most current information available, reflecting changes in mill capacities as they occur.

Intuitive design allows users to easily search, filter, and analyze data to meet their specific needs.

Tabular and spatial APIs allow users to access the data via PowerBI, ESRI, and other analytics platforms.

"Forisk's new online Mill Capacity Database platform massively upgrades the quality of forest industry market research available to investors and executives," said Dr. Brooks Mendell, CEO of Forisk. "By providing real-time, comprehensive data in an accessible online format, we enable our clients to better leverage Forisk's research to make more informed decisions, optimize their operations, and stay ahead in a competitive market."

To learn more about the new online Mill Capacity Database, Forisk is hosting an informational webinar on Wednesday, July 24 at 1:00pm Eastern. Register to attend here. A short overview video of the platform is available here.

About Forisk Consulting: Forisk delivers forecasts and analysis of forest industry markets and timberland investments. Firms participate in Forisk's research program by subscribing to the Forisk Research Quarterly (FRQ), Forisk Wood Fiber Review, or the North American Forest Industry Capacity Database; supporting benchmarking studies related to forest operations and mail capacities; and attending educational workshops. www.forisk.com.

SOURCE Forisk Consulting