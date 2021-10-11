Forj Welcomes Mark Unak as Chief Technology Officer

With over 25 years of experience in varied industries, Mark Unak joins Forj to accelerate its innovation. Tweet this

"We believe the association industry is ready for change, and that its strategic transformation must start with member experience. With Mark's passion and experience disrupting complacent markets and traditional processes, he is well positioned to lead the development of our next generation Member Experience platform," said Kurt Heikkinen, CEO of Forj.

Unak previously served as CTO of Amdocs, Codifyd, Harqen and Scratch Digital + Data. He has a BA in Economics from Yale University, and a PhD in Computer Science from the University of Chicago.

"Advancements in technology have created new expectations for consumer and digital experiences and today's tools for associations fall short." said Unak. "I'm looking forward to bringing our vision for a new data and AI-driven platform to life, which will deliver the personalization and value that members crave."

About Forj

Forj is the leading virtual events and member experience platform for professional associations and membership groups. The company's platform, data intelligence, and client success team enable community success by attracting more members and sponsors and deepening their commitment. Forj connects communities for the common good. Every voice is heard, everyone learns, bonds are strengthened, and long-lasting relationships are forged. It's where empathy and belonging meets good business sense. For more information, visit www.forj.ai.

