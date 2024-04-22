Fork Union Military Academy Announces Nehemiah Allen as Board of Trustees Scholarship Recipient

FORK UNION, Va., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fork Union Military Academy, the esteemed college preparatory boarding school for boys in central Virginia, is proud to announce Nehemiah Allen as the recipient of the 2024-2025 Board of Trustees Scholarship. Nehemiah, an incoming sophomore from Beaverdam, Virginia, impressed the selection committee with his academic achievements, extracurricular involvement, and future goals.

Nehemiah is a rising star at Patrick Henry High School, excelling in both football and track and field. He aspires to play college football and pursue a career in culinary arts. Demonstrating his commitment to academics, Nehemiah has been on the honor roll for three consecutive years and is a member of the Beta Honor Society. His leadership potential is evident through his participation in the VTSS Student Council and his receipt of the DAR Citizenship Award in 2022.

The Board of Trustees Scholarship is a highly competitive merit-based award that provides full tuition, room and board, and uniforms to a deserving student entering eighth, ninth, or tenth grade. This year, Fork Union Military Academy received applications from exceptional students across the nation and internationally. After careful consideration, the Scholarship Committee narrowed the field to three finalists who participated in individual interviews in April.

"We were incredibly impressed with the caliber of applications we received this year," shared Jackie Montero-Sharpe, Director of Enrollment Management, "Nehemiah stood out for his well-rounded achievements and his potential to excel within our unique academic and military environment. We are thrilled to welcome him to Fork Union Military Academy."

Fork Union Military Academy is a private boarding and day school for boys in grades 7-12, offering a one-year postgraduate program as well. The school's structured, military-style atmosphere fosters responsibility, self-discipline, leadership, respect, and the pursuit of ambitious goals in young men.

For more information about Fork Union Military Academy or the Board of Trustees Scholarship, please visit our website at: forkunion.com/trustee-scholarship

SOURCE Fork Union Military Academy