Forkardt Hardinge Welcomes Ramy Shatoot as Chief Executive Officer

ELMIRA, N.Y., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Forkardt Hardinge, a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of workholding solutions and machine accessories, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ramy Shatoot as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and member of the Board of Directors.

Ramy is an experienced industrial executive with more than two decades of experience leading global businesses across industrial automation, aftermarket services, utilities, energy, and electronics. He brings deep expertise in business systems, operational excellence, and commercial transformation. Most recently, Ramy served as Group President of Electronics at Standex International, where he led a global segment with twelve plants across North America, Europe, and Asia. Prior to Standex, Ramy held senior leadership roles at Danaher's Videojet, Fortive's Qualitrol, C&D Technologies, and GE Energy, and brings extensive international operating experience.

"We look forward to partnering with Ramy as Forkardt Hardinge enters its next chapter of growth. He brings deep operating leadership experience along with a strong focus on product quality, innovation, and customer partnerships," said Quinn Morgan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Forkardt Hardinge and Managing Director and Co-Founder at Centre Lane Partners.

Ramy Shatoot noted, "I am honored to step into the role of CEO at Forkardt Hardinge and build on Forkardt's legacy as a globally respected brand, while continuing our unwavering commitment to deliver on quality and value for our customers."

About Forkardt Hardinge

Forkardt Hardinge is a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of workholding solutions and machine accessories for over 130 years. Its workforce includes highly skilled engineers and experts across a full spectrum of products, including Swiss collets, quick-change collet chucks, power chucks, manual chucks, rotary tables, cylinders, and accessories for both standard and engineered solutions. The Company's comprehensive product portfolio enables it to serve customers across every major industry and region.

About Centre Lane Partners

Founded in 2007, Centre Lane Partners is a private investment firm that invests in the equity and debt of middle market companies in North America. Centre Lane employs a flexible strategy that approaches transitional situations with a solutions orientation. Centre Lane has an experienced and collaborative team and seeks to partner with strong management teams that can benefit from patient, long-term capital and Centre Lane's operational, financial and strategic expertise and support.

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SOURCE Forkardt Hardinge