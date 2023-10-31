Forklift Battery Market Size to Grow USD 2825.9 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.6% | Valuates Reports

News provided by

Valuates Reports

31 Oct, 2023, 11:30 ET

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forklift Battery Market is Segmented by Type (Lead-Acid Battery, Li-Ion Battery), by Application (Warehouse, Factories, Distribution Centers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2029. It is Published in Valuates Reports Under the Category of Industrial Materials & Equipment.

The forklift Battery market was valued at USD 2055 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 2825.9 Million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

Major Factors driving the growth of the Forklift Battery Market

The Forklift Battery market is being driven by the rising demand for electric forklifts. The need for electric forklifts has been rising as businesses concentrate more on sustainability and cutting emissions. Since batteries power electric forklifts, there is a greater need for forklift batteries.

Furthermore, the need for forklifts and forklift batteries rises as a result of the expansion of warehouses and distribution centres as well as the general growth of industries. In addition, businesses may be compelled by safety guidelines and environmental legislation to purchase electric forklifts and appropriate batteries in order to meet emission reduction objectives and safety requirements.

Get Free Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-10G9045/Global_Forklift_Battery 

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE FORKLIFT BATTERY MARKET:

Forklift batteries provide a far better total cost of ownership and have reduced operating expenses, especially the lithium-ion variety. They last longer, need less maintenance, and have quick charging capabilities. Because of this, companies are moving away from conventional fuel-powered forklifts and towards electric ones, which is driving up the need for batteries.  Modern batteries enable electric forklifts to operate more silently, emit no pollutants, and have more manoeuvrability. These elements support increased efficiency and productivity at work. For companies looking to streamline their operations, contemporary forklift batteries are an appealing option due to their higher uptime, rapid charging, and lower maintenance needs.

Forklifts are essential to the efficient material handling equipment required by the expanding e-commerce and warehousing industries. In order to fulfil the expanding need for material handling solutions, there is an increasing need for electric forklifts and their batteries as this industry continues to grow. To encourage the use of electric forklifts and batteries, some governments across the world are providing incentives and subsidies. These monetary advantages, which include subsidies and tax breaks, motivate companies to spend money on greener, more sustainable technology.

Businesses are facing increasing pressure to adopt more environmentally friendly practices as worries about air pollution and climate change rise. Forklifts, which are extensively utilised in material handling activities, were hitherto dependent on fossil fuel-powered internal combustion engines. Since these engines emit dangerous gases such as particulate matter, nitrogen oxides, and carbon dioxide. This has led to a notable movement in the market towards electric forklifts that run on forklift batteries. By producing no emissions when in operation, these batteries lessen their negative effects on the environment. The adoption of electric forklifts is also being encouraged by governments and regulatory organisations through tax incentives, rebates, and advantageous regulations. As a result, the market for forklift batteries is expanding as businesses look for more environmentally friendly and sustainable ways to comply with requirements.

Newer and more efficient battery types are being introduced as battery chemistry research and development advances. Compared to conventional lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion batteries offer a better energy density, a longer lifespan, and quicker charging speeds. This has led to the rise in popularity of lithium-ion batteries. These developments have greatly enhanced the dependability and performance of forklift batteries, enabling them to function for extended periods of time without requiring regular recharging. For companies using electric forklifts, the increased energy efficiency means more output and lower operating expenses. The need for forklift batteries will also be fueled by further research into new battery technologies and alternative materials, which might lead to even greater advancements in the future and encourage the use of electric forklifts.

Buy Now for Single User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-10G9045&lic=single-user 

FORKLIFT BATTERY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Key companies in the global forklift battery market include GS Yuasa, Hoppecke, Hitachi Chemical, EnerSys, Tianneng Battery Group, LEOCH, and others. Five percent of the world's manufacturers are in the top six.

With a market share of over 42%, China leads the market, followed by Japan, both of which have a share of roughly 14%.

Get Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-10G9045/Global_Forklift_Battery 

Featured Companies:

  • Hoppecke
  • East Penn Manufacturing
  • Exide Technologies
  • Midac
  • SYSTEMS SUNLIGHT S.A.
  • ECOBAT Battery Technologies
  • Triathlon Batterien GmbH
  • Crown Battery
  • Amara Raja
  • Storage Battery Systems, LLC
  • BAE Batterien
  • Banner Batteries
  • Saft
  • Electrovaya
  • Flux Power Holdings, Inc
  • FAAM (Seri Industrial)
  • Tianneng Battery Group
  • Leoch
  • Zibo Torch Energy
  • Shandong Sacred Sun Power Sources Co
  • Camel Group
  • Western Electrical Co
  • Jiangsu Frey New Energy Co
  • Yingde Aokly Power Co
  • Yantai Goldentide Unikodi Battery Co
  • BSLBATT
  • EnerSys
  • Hitachi Chemical
  • GS Yuasa

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-10G9045/global-forklift-battery

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

Forklift Lead-Acid Battery Market

Lithium-ion Forklift Battery Market

Electric Forklift Batteries market is projected to reach USD 6618 million in 2029, increasing from USD 4425 million in 2022, with the CAGR of 6.3% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

Forklift Steering Motor Market

Autonomous Forklift Robot market is projected to reach USD 10160 million in 2029, increasing from USD 4172.6 million in 2022, with the CAGR of 13.8% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

Forklift Counterweight market was valued at 548 million USD in 2022 and is anticipated to reach 736 million USD by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

-  The global telescopic boom forklift truck market size was valued at USD 3.41 Billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 7.33 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031.

-  The global forklift truck market was valued at USD 51.6 Billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 103.9 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Electric Forklift Battery Charger Market

Forklift Battery Stands Market

Commercial Electric Forklift Battery Market

Forklift Battery Rental market is projected to reach USD 1100.8 million in 2029, increasing from USD 640 million in 2022, with the CAGR of 8.9% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

Forklift battery market was valued at USD 822.2 Million in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 1,306.6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Electric Forklift Battery Charger Market

Forklift Battery Handling System Market

Battery Counterbalanced Forklift Market

Industrial Vehicle Battery Market

-  The global battery recycling market size was valued at USD 11.1 Billion in 2020, and is expected to reach USD 66.6 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 19.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Lead Acid Traction Battery Market

Used Diesel Forklift Truck Market

Used Truck Mounted Forklift Truck Market

Used Hydrogen Fuel Cell Forklift Truck Market

Used Three Wheeled Forklift Truck Market

Used and Refurbished Internal Combustion Counterbalance Forklift Truck Market

Used Truck Mounted Forklift Truck Market

Used Multi-directional Forklift Truck Market

Explosion-Proof Electric Forklift Market

Used and Refurbished Three Wheeled Electric Counterbalance Forklift Truck Market

Cherry Picker Forklift Market

Click here to see related reports on Forklift Battery Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports
[email protected]
For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225
WhatsApp: +91-9945648335
Website: https://reports.valuates.com  
Blog: https://valuatestrends.blogspot.com/  
Pinterest: https://in.pinterest.com/valuatespins/  
Twitter: https://twitter.com/valuatesreports  
https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/996  
https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/997  
https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/998 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports

Also from this source

Metal Stamping Market Size to Grow USD 188760 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 3% | Valuates Reports

Metal Stamping Market Size to Grow USD 188760 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 3% | Valuates Reports

Metal Stamping Market is Segmented by Type (Blanking Process, Embossing Process, Bending Process, Coining Process, Flanging Process), by Application...
Solar Pumps Market Size to Grow USD 1889.7 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.9% | Valuates Reports

Solar Pumps Market Size to Grow USD 1889.7 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.9% | Valuates Reports

Solar Pumps Market is Segmented by Type (Submersible Pumps, Surface Pumps), by Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Agricultural,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Electrical Utilities

Image1

Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.