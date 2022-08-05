Forklift Tires Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.99% by 2026, Driven by Increasing Demand & Production For Commercial Vehicles - Technavio

Aug 05, 2022, 08:05 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The forklift tires market size is set to grow by USD 731.56 million from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.99% as per the latest market report by Technavio. Technavio categorizes the forklift tires market as a part of the global industrial machinery market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the forklift tires market during the forecast period.
Our forklift tires market report covers the following areas:
- Drivers - The increasing demand and production for commercial vehicles, rising preference in material handling applications, and Increasing demand for polyurethane forklift tires will offer immense growth opportunities.
- Challenges - Price fluctuations of rubber, drawbacks associated with high-performance forklift tires & stringent regulations will challenge the growth of the market participants.
The forklift tires market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as expanding their product lines and strengthening their manufacturing capacities to compete in the market. Advance Tire Inc., Balkrishna Industries Ltd., Bridgestone Corp., CEAT Ltd., Continental AG, Hankook Tire and Technology Co. Ltd., HEXPOL AB, Michelin Group, NEXEN TIRE Corp., The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., Titan International Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., Trelleborg AB, TVS Srichakra Ltd., Velox Tyres Pvt. Ltd., Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd., and Nokian Tyres Plc are some of the major market participants.
- Advancetires.com - The company offers products such as cushion tires, solid loader tires, solid skid steer tires, and mini loader tires.
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- The Middle East And Africa
- Regional Highlights - 66% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. India, Japan, and China are the key markets for forklift tires in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing industrialization and rapid urbanization in China, India, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, and Australia will facilitate the forklift tires market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
- Class Type
- Class 4 and 5
- Class 32
- Class 31
- Class 1
- Class 2
- Revenue Generating Segment - The forklift tires market share growth by the class 4 and 5 segments will be significant during the forecast period. The class 4 segment of the global forklift tires market comprises forklift trucks that have internal combustion engines (ICEs) and uses either solid or cushion tires. The loading capacity of the class 4 forklift trucks is in the range of 1-10 tons, while specialty models with a loading capacity of 50 tons are also available in the market.
The competitive scenario provided in the Forklift Tires Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist forklift tires market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the forklift tires market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the forklift tires market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of forklift tires market vendors
|
Forklift Tires Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.99%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 731.56 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.75
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 66%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, India, Japan, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Advance Tire Inc., Balkrishna Industries Ltd., Bridgestone Corp., CEAT Ltd., Continental AG, Hankook Tire and Technology Co. Ltd., HEXPOL AB, Michelin Group, NEXEN TIRE Corp., The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., Titan International Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., Trelleborg AB, TVS Srichakra Ltd., Velox Tyres Pvt. Ltd., Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd., and Nokian Tyres Plc
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
Share this article