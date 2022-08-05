Forklift Tires Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.99% by 2026, Driven by Increasing Demand & Production For Commercial Vehicles - Technavio

Forklift Tires Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our forklift tires market report covers the following areas:

Forklift Tires Market 2022-2026: Market Dynamics

Drivers - The increasing demand and production for commercial vehicles, rising preference in material handling applications, and Increasing demand for polyurethane forklift tires will offer immense growth opportunities.

Challenges - Price fluctuations of rubber, drawbacks associated with high-performance forklift tires & stringent regulations will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Forklift Tires Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The forklift tires market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as expanding their product lines and strengthening their manufacturing capacities to compete in the market. Advance Tire Inc., Balkrishna Industries Ltd., Bridgestone Corp., CEAT Ltd., Continental AG, Hankook Tire and Technology Co. Ltd., HEXPOL AB, Michelin Group, NEXEN TIRE Corp., The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., Titan International Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., Trelleborg AB, TVS Srichakra Ltd., Velox Tyres Pvt. Ltd., Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd., and Nokian Tyres Plc are some of the major market participants.

Advancetires.com - The company offers products such as cushion tires, solid loader tires, solid skid steer tires, and mini loader tires.

Forklift Tires Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



The Middle East And Africa

Regional Highlights - 66% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. India, Japan, and China are the key markets for forklift tires in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing industrialization and rapid urbanization in China, India, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, and Australia will facilitate the forklift tires market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

66% of the market's growth will originate from during the forecast period. , , and are the key markets for forklift tires in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing industrialization and rapid urbanization in , , , , , and Australia will facilitate the forklift tires market growth in APAC over the forecast period. Class Type

Class 4 and 5



Class 32



Class 31



Class 1



Class 2

Revenue Generating Segment - The forklift tires market share growth by the class 4 and 5 segments will be significant during the forecast period. The class 4 segment of the global forklift tires market comprises forklift trucks that have internal combustion engines (ICEs) and uses either solid or cushion tires. The loading capacity of the class 4 forklift trucks is in the range of 1-10 tons, while specialty models with a loading capacity of 50 tons are also available in the market.

Forklift Tires Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist forklift tires market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the forklift tires market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the forklift tires market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of forklift tires market vendors

Forklift Tires Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.99% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 731.56 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.75 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 66% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advance Tire Inc., Balkrishna Industries Ltd., Bridgestone Corp., CEAT Ltd., Continental AG, Hankook Tire and Technology Co. Ltd., HEXPOL AB, Michelin Group, NEXEN TIRE Corp., The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., Titan International Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., Trelleborg AB, TVS Srichakra Ltd., Velox Tyres Pvt. Ltd., Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd., and Nokian Tyres Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart of Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart of Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Class Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on the Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Class Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Class Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Class Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Class Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Class Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Class Type

5.3 Class 4 and 5 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Class 4 and 5 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Class 4 and 5 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Class 4 and 5 - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Class 4 and 5 - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Class 32 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Class 32 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Class 32 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Class 32 - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Class 32 - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Class 31 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Class 31 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Class 31 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Class 31 - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Class 31 - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Class 1 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Class 1 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Class 1 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Class 1 - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Class 1 - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Class 2 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Class 2 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Class 2 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Class 2 - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Class 2 - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Class Type

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Class Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart of Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on the Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on the Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on the Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Advance Tire Inc.

Exhibit 101: Advance Tire Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Advance Tire Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Advance Tire Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 CEAT Ltd.

Exhibit 104: CEAT Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 105: CEAT Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 106: CEAT Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: CEAT Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 Continental AG

Exhibit 108: Continental AG - Overview



Exhibit 109: Continental AG - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Continental AG - Key news



Exhibit 111: Continental AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Continental AG - Segment focus

10.6 Hankook Tire and Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 113: Hankook Tire and Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Hankook Tire and Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Hankook Tire and Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Michelin Group

Exhibit 116: Michelin Group - Overview



Exhibit 117: Michelin Group - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Michelin Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Michelin Group - Segment focus

10.8 NEXEN TIRE Corp.

Exhibit 120: NEXEN TIRE Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 121: NEXEN TIRE Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: NEXEN TIRE Corp. - Key offerings

10.9 Nokian Tyres Plc

Exhibit 123: Nokian Tyres Plc - Overview



Exhibit 124: Nokian Tyres Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Nokian Tyres Plc - Key news



Exhibit 126: Nokian Tyres Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Nokian Tyres Plc - Segment focus

10.10 Trelleborg AB

Exhibit 128: Trelleborg AB - Overview



Exhibit 129: Trelleborg AB - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Trelleborg AB - Key news



Exhibit 131: Trelleborg AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Trelleborg AB - Segment focus

10.11 Velox Tyres Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 133: Velox Tyres Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Velox Tyres Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Velox Tyres Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 136: Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 139: Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 141: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 142: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 143: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 144: Research methodology



Exhibit 145: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 146: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 147: List of abbreviations

