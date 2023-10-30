Forklift Trucks Market size to grow by 357 thousand units from 2022 to 2027|Rapid growth in the construction sector drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The forklift trucks market size is estimated to grow by 357 thousand units from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.32% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will progress. The key factor driving the growth of the global forklift truck market is the rapid growth in the construction sector. Over the last few years, the growth in global construction activity has fostered the growth of the global forklift trucks market. Advanced economies such as the US and Western Europe witnessed fast growth in building construction and renovation in 2019. Due to the implementation of the Energy Efficiency Directive (EED) formulated by the EC in 2012, Western Europe experienced the renovation of public buildings, with the desire to achieve zero building emissions by 2020. However, government policies such as India's Make in India and China's BRI will continue to drive the growth of commercial construction and infrastructural development. Further, the flexibility and functional speed delivered by forklift trucks for applications in the construction sector, particularly for repeated material handling tasks, will boost growth in the adoption of forklifts in the construction sector, thereby fueling the growth of the global forklift trucks market during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 52% during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Forklift trucks Market

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Forklift Trucks Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on class type (class III, class V, class I, class II, and class IV), type (electric and internal combustion engine), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the class III segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment of the global forklift trucks market contains electric hand rider trucks and pallet jacks. Moreover, this type of forklift truck is hand controlled through a steering tiller and is available as either counterbalanced or straddle-type walk-behind stackers. About 5 tons are the load capacity of these forklift trucks. Ideally suited for short distances and small warehouses, the class III forklift trucks may be powered by lithium-ion batteries, and these forklifts find advanced applications in warehouses and production plants that need intermediate logistics options between the unloading and storage operations. Their compatibility with other heavy material handling equipment makes them a viable choice for small-scale construction applications. As class III forklift trucks do not use non-renewable fuel sources, their adoption is anticipated to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global forklift trucks market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global forklift trucks market.

APAC is projected to contribute 52% by 2027. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. The forklift trucks market in APAC is primarily driven by the rapid growth of key industries such as the construction and e-commerce industries in emerging economies. Japan has been a traditionally strong market for forklift trucks, and emerging markets such as India and China are witnessing steady growth in construction activity. Forklift trucks are finding increased application in the construction market.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country and region wise, historic (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027)

Forklift Trucks Market – Market Dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market

The primary trend in the global forklift truck market is fuel-cell-powered forklift trucks. The introduction of forklifts powered by hydrogen fuel cells is an influential development in forklift truck technology. With manufacturers of forklift trucks increasingly emphasizing R&D. For instance, several vendors, such as Toyota Industries and KION GROUP, are coming up with fuel-cell-powered forklift truck models. Apart from significantly lowering the carbon footprint of forklift trucks, fuel cell-powered forklifts improve operational efficiency owing to the less downtime involved. Moreover, hydrogen fuel cells need to be replaced only once in ten years, as opposed to lead batteries that need replacement every 3-4 years. Furthermore, unlike battery-powered forklift trucks that experience a drop in their performance toward the end of the charge cycle, fuel cell-powered forklift truck delivers constant performance throughout a charge cycle. Hydrogen is derived from natural gas that is priced much lower than crude oil, making hydrogen fuel less expensive than diesel and LPG. Therefore due to factors such as improved performance, less need for maintenance, and environmental benefits, fuel cell-powered forklift trucks are expected to find increased demand during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The shortage of skilled operators is a major challenge that may impede the global forklift truck market growth. Training of personnel with relevant expertise for the operation of a forklift truck is required due to the problems encountered when carrying out material and logistics operations in different end-user industries. In the US, OSHA issued a rule with effect from November 2017, making it compulsory for every forklift operator in a workplace to be trained and certified to operate forklift trucks. Moreover, workers are finding it increasingly challenging to find experienced operators to cater to the growing demand in end-user industries. The shortage of skilled and experienced operators is mainly due to the over-dependence on the existing certified forklift operators, leading to higher wages and overuse of these operators. Furthermore, such kind of shortages contributes to the delay and loss in the profitability of projects. Therefore the lack of skilled operators for forklift trucks will continue to pose a significant challenge to the growth of the global forklift trucks market during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period(2023 to 2027)

What are the key data covered in this Forklift Trucks Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the forklift trucks market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the forklift trucks market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Growth of the forklift trucks market across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of forklift trucks market vendors

Forklift Trucks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.32% Market growth 2023-2027 357 thousand units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.5 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Anhui Heli Co. Ltd., BYD Electronic Co. Ltd., Cargotec Corp., Caterpillar Inc., CLARK Material Handling Co., Crown Equipment Corp., CVS FERRARI Spa, Dana Inc., EP Equipment Co. Ltd., Hoist Material Handling Inc., Hyster Yale Materials Handling Inc., Jungheinrich AG, KION GROUP AG, Komatsu Mining Corp., Konecranes, Manitou BF SA, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Royal Terberg Group BV, Toyota Industries Corp., and SANY Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

