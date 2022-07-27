Forklift Trucks Market to grow by CAGR of 5.69% by 2024, Evolving Opportunities with Cargotec Corp. & Crown Equipment Corp. - Technavio

Forklift trucks market 2020-2024: Scope

Our forklift trucks market report covers the following areas:

Forklift trucks market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

The global forklift truck market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.Cargotec Corp., Crown Equipment Corp., CVS Ferrari Spa, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc., Jungheinrich AG, KION GROUP AG, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Royal Terberg Group BV, SANY Group Co. Ltd., and Toyota Industries Corp. are some of the major market participants.

Cargotec Corp. - The company offer a wide range of forklift trucks such as light electric forklift truck, medium electric forklift truck, light forklift truck, and others.

Forklift trucks market 2020-2024: Market Dynamics

Drivers: The rapid growth in the construction sector, rapid growth in e-commerce retail & the high growth potential in emerging markets will offer immense growth opportunities.

Forklift trucks market 2020-2024: Segmentation Analysis

Type

Class V



Class III



Class I



Class II



Class IV

Revenue Generating Segment - The global forklift trucks market share growth by the class 1 segment will be significant during the forecast period. The class I type forklift trucks are finding increased application in small warehouses in emerging economies such as countries in South East Asia . With the rapid growth of the e-commerce retail industry in South-East Asia , several vendors engaged in e-commerce retail, such as Amazon and Alibaba Group Holding, are expanding their presence across countries such as Singapore and Indonesia . This has led to an increase in the number of storage warehouses operating in the region.

APAC



Europe



North America



South America

Regional Highlights - 47% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the global forklift trucks market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The rapid growth in the construction sector will facilitate the global forklift truck market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Forklift Trucks Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Forklift Trucks Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Related Reports:

The rough terrain lift truck (RTLT) market share is expected to increase to 18937.36 units from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 8.57%.

share is expected to increase to 18937.36 units from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 8.57%. The heavy-duty trucks market in Europe share should rise by 92.85 thousand units from 2021 to 2025 at a CAGR of 3.28%

Forklift Trucks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.69% Market growth 2020-2024 498.49 thousand units Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 5.00 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, APAC, Europe, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Cargotec Corp., Crown Equipment Corp., CVS Ferrari Spa, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc., Jungheinrich AG, KION GROUP AG, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Royal Terberg Group BV, SANY Group Co. Ltd., and Toyota Industries Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Class type

Market segments

Comparison by Class type

Class III - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Class V - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Class I - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Class II - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Class IV - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Class type

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Cargotec Corp.

Crown Equipment Corp.

CVS FERRARI Spa

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc.

Jungheinrich AG

KION GROUP AG

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Royal Terberg Group BV

SANY Group

Toyota Industries Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

