Forklifts Global Market Report 2022: Forklifts Emerge as an Important Material Handling System for the Logistics and Shipping Industry

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Forklifts - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Forklifts Market to Reach $53.2 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Forklifts estimated at US$37.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$53.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the period 2020-2027. Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.6% CAGR and reach US$35.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Electric segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR

The Forklifts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.

  • Increasing Popularity of Fuel Cell-powered Forklifts to Drive Global Forklift Market
  • Myriad Benefits to Broaden Battery-operated Forklifts Application
  • Automated Forklifts Rise in Prominence
  • Electric Forklifts Gain Traction
  • Emphasis on Green Warehousing Steers Demand for Electric Forklifts
  • Electric Forklifts Experience Impressive Makeover with Sophisticated Technology
  • COVID-19 Glitches Hustle Forklift Users to Embrace Electric Versions
  • Forklift Tires Market: Characterized by Growing Demand for Solid and Non-Marking Tires
  • Lift Truck Become a Part of the Connected Enterprise Ecosystem
  • Forklifts Emerge as an Important Material Handling System for the Logistics and Shipping Industry
  • Third Party Logistics (3PL): Expanding in Industrial Manufacturing, Retail and Wholesale Sectors
  • Expanding Retail Industry Generates Significant Opportunities
  • Transition of Material Handling Operations in Automobile Industry Augurs Well for Forklifts Market
  • How Automotive Industry Continues to be Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?
  • With Global E-Commerce Sales Skyrocketing, Growth in E-Commerce Warehouses Spurs Need for Forklifts
  • Online Shopping Trend and Need to Improve Warehouse Efficiencies Drive Investments into Forklifts
  • Great Technological Strides for Lift Trucks Used in Cold Storage Warehouses
  • Safety Strategies for Operators to Minimize Forklift Accidents' Risk in Warehouses
  • Anticipated Growth of Construction Sector to Present Favorable Outlook for Forklifts
  • Technological Advancements Accelerate Market Expansion
  • Technological Developments also Aim at Increasing Productivity
  • Key Challenges
  • Manufactures Face Challenges Producing Rough-Terrain Forklifts
  • Introduction of Robotic based Humanless Warehouse: A Threat to the Market
  • Rising Concerns over Forklift-related Safety Issues Restrain Market Growth
  • Regulatory Framework in the Forklift Sector
  • Percentage Breakdown of Number of Fatalities Attributed to Forklifts by Type of Accident in the US

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4f3be3

