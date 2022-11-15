Forklifts Global Market Report 2022: Forklifts Emerge as an Important Material Handling System for the Logistics and Shipping Industry

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Forklifts - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Forklifts Market to Reach $53.2 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Forklifts estimated at US$37.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$53.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the period 2020-2027. Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.6% CAGR and reach US$35.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Electric segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR



The Forklifts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 81 Featured)

Anhui Heli Co., Ltd.

CLARK Material Handling Company (CMHC)- Combilift Ltd.

Crown Equipment Corporation

Godrej Material Handling

HANGCHA GROUP CO., LTD

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

Jungheinrich AG

KION Group AG

Komatsu Ltd.

Lonking Holdings Limited

Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd.

Toyota Industries Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Popularity of Fuel Cell-powered Forklifts to Drive Global Forklift Market

Myriad Benefits to Broaden Battery-operated Forklifts Application

Automated Forklifts Rise in Prominence

Electric Forklifts Gain Traction

Emphasis on Green Warehousing Steers Demand for Electric Forklifts

Electric Forklifts Experience Impressive Makeover with Sophisticated Technology

COVID-19 Glitches Hustle Forklift Users to Embrace Electric Versions

Forklift Tires Market: Characterized by Growing Demand for Solid and Non-Marking Tires

Lift Truck Become a Part of the Connected Enterprise Ecosystem

Forklifts Emerge as an Important Material Handling System for the Logistics and Shipping Industry

Third Party Logistics (3PL): Expanding in Industrial Manufacturing, Retail and Wholesale Sectors

Expanding Retail Industry Generates Significant Opportunities

Transition of Material Handling Operations in Automobile Industry Augurs Well for Forklifts Market

How Automotive Industry Continues to be Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

With Global E-Commerce Sales Skyrocketing, Growth in E-Commerce Warehouses Spurs Need for Forklifts

Online Shopping Trend and Need to Improve Warehouse Efficiencies Drive Investments into Forklifts

Great Technological Strides for Lift Trucks Used in Cold Storage Warehouses

Safety Strategies for Operators to Minimize Forklift Accidents' Risk in Warehouses

Anticipated Growth of Construction Sector to Present Favorable Outlook for Forklifts

Technological Advancements Accelerate Market Expansion

Technological Developments also Aim at Increasing Productivity

Key Challenges

Manufactures Face Challenges Producing Rough-Terrain Forklifts

Introduction of Robotic based Humanless Warehouse: A Threat to the Market

Rising Concerns over Forklift-related Safety Issues Restrain Market Growth

Regulatory Framework in the Forklift Sector

Percentage Breakdown of Number of Fatalities Attributed to Forklifts by Type of Accident in the US

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Forklifts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

for 2022 (E) An Overview of Material Handling Equipment Market

United States Material Handling Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2021

North American Market Bears Severe Blow of COVID-19

Developing E-Commerce Industry Drives Growth in Automated Systems

E-Commerce Retail Sales in the US as % of Total Retail Sales (2015-2022)

Focus Heightens on Sustainable Solutions

Demand on Rise for Electric Forklifts

Competitive Landscape

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

Forklifts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

for 2022 (E) Market Overview

Chinese Material Handling Equipment Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2021

Chinese Forklift Manufacturers Aim for Overseas Markets

EUROPE

Forklifts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

for 2022 (E) Market Overview

European Material Handling Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2021

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN



RUSSIA



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC

AUSTRALIA

INDIA

SOUTH KOREA



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC



LATIN AMERICA

ARGENTINA



BRAZIL

MEXICO

REST OF LATIN AMERICA



MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 81

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4f3be3

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets