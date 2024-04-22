Forklifts Group Earns Prestigious Diamond Award from Bobcat Company

GROVE CITY, Ohio, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bobcat Company recognized Forklifts Group as a top-performing material handling equipment dealer with a Diamond award at MODEX 2024.

Dealers are recognized annually by Bobcat Company for their outstanding efforts and commitment within their respective regions. This year, Bobcat recognized 21 material handling dealers based on sales, volume and other dealer engagement metrics.

Forklifts Group President Bill St. John accepts the award at MODEX 2024.

Forklifts Group was recognized at a reception held during MODEX 2024, the premier supply chain experience trade show in Atlanta, Georgia.

"We are pleased to recognize such a deserving group of dealerships for their efforts and achievements," said Jarrod Steck, Bobcat vice president of material handling products. "While forklifts are a new product offering within the Bobcat portfolio, these dealerships bring years of expertise and experience within the material handling industry, and we are thrilled to award these top performers and valued dealer partners."

Bill St. John, President of Forklifts Group, accepted the award on behalf of the entire organization.

"I would like to thank Bobcat Material Handling for the recognition of our dealership's outstanding performance with the prestigious Bobcat Diamond Award," St. John said. "We are extremely proud to represent the Bobcat product and thankful for the support you provide. I also want to extend a huge thank you and congratulations to our dedicated team of parts, service, support and sales professionals who work hard each day to meet the needs of our loyal customers. We are extremely grateful for our customers' continued partnerships and support, which keep us motivated to improve every day."

Bobcat's lift truck, materials handling products and organization were rebranded to Bobcat, from the former name of Doosan this past year.

About Forklifts Group: Forklifts Group is comprised of full-service dealerships located in Columbus, Ohio, Toledo, Ohio and New York, New York, with over 40 years of combined experience. Collectively, we offer a full range of products and services to meet our customers' material handling needs. Connect with Forklifts Group on social media: LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

