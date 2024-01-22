Forklifts Group Opens Modern, Strategically Located Headquarters in Grove City, Jackson Twp., Ohio

News provided by

Forklifts Group

22 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

GROVE CITY, Ohio, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Forklifts Group is excited to share the opening of its new headquarters at 5966 Haughn Road, Grove City, OH 43123, conveniently located along Interstate 71, with a ribbon cutting ceremony and hiring event to follow on Jan. 29, 2024, at 10 a.m.

The newly constructed 20,480-square-foot building will be the Forklifts Group Headquarters, serving the greater Columbus area for new and used equipment sales, rentals, parts and service. The facility will house a fully stocked parts department and over 11,000 square feet of space designed for its factory-trained, skilled technicians to service equipment from leading brands such as Bobcat, Linde, Clark, Snorkel, Manitou, Sellick and more.

"We are thankful to all who have made this milestone possible, including our ownership group, employees, community leaders, manufacturing partners, and most importantly, our customers," said Bill St. John, Forklifts Group President. "This investment exemplifies our commitment to continued growth and positions us to serve our current and future customers well into the future."

The Forklifts Group technician hiring event will follow the ribbon cutting ceremony at the headquarters on Jan. 29 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit our new headquarters for light refreshments and the chance to kickstart your career. The hiring team will conduct walk-in interviews for technician positions with sign-on bonuses of $2,000 and a pay range of $24-$34 per hour based on experience. Hydraulics, electrical and forklift repair experience are necessary. Strong diagnostic and customer service skills are preferred. Visit forkliftsgroup.com/careers for more details. No RSVP necessary.

About Forklifts Group: Forklifts Group is comprised of full-service dealerships located in Columbus, Ohio, Toledo, Ohio and New York, New York, with over 40 years of combined experience. Collectively, we offer a full range of products and services to meet our customers' material handling needs. Connect with Forklifts Group on social media: LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

SOURCE Forklifts Group

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.