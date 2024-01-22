Forklifts Group Opens Modern, Strategically Located Headquarters in Grove City, Jackson Twp., Ohio

GROVE CITY, Ohio, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Forklifts Group is excited to share the opening of its new headquarters at 5966 Haughn Road, Grove City, OH 43123, conveniently located along Interstate 71, with a ribbon cutting ceremony and hiring event to follow on Jan. 29, 2024, at 10 a.m.

The newly constructed 20,480-square-foot building will be the Forklifts Group Headquarters, serving the greater Columbus area for new and used equipment sales, rentals, parts and service. The facility will house a fully stocked parts department and over 11,000 square feet of space designed for its factory-trained, skilled technicians to service equipment from leading brands such as Bobcat, Linde, Clark, Snorkel, Manitou, Sellick and more.

"We are thankful to all who have made this milestone possible, including our ownership group, employees, community leaders, manufacturing partners, and most importantly, our customers," said Bill St. John, Forklifts Group President. "This investment exemplifies our commitment to continued growth and positions us to serve our current and future customers well into the future."

The Forklifts Group technician hiring event will follow the ribbon cutting ceremony at the headquarters on Jan. 29 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit our new headquarters for light refreshments and the chance to kickstart your career. The hiring team will conduct walk-in interviews for technician positions with sign-on bonuses of $2,000 and a pay range of $24-$34 per hour based on experience. Hydraulics, electrical and forklift repair experience are necessary. Strong diagnostic and customer service skills are preferred. Visit forkliftsgroup.com/careers for more details. No RSVP necessary.

About Forklifts Group: Forklifts Group is comprised of full-service dealerships located in Columbus, Ohio, Toledo, Ohio and New York, New York, with over 40 years of combined experience. Collectively, we offer a full range of products and services to meet our customers' material handling needs. Connect with Forklifts Group on social media: LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

SOURCE Forklifts Group