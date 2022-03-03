FORLOH Appoints Nick Skally to Vice President of Marketing and E-Commerce

Skally brings over 20 years of corporate experience with globally-recognized brands including Nordica, Ski, and Malibu Boats, and most recently served as a contract brand strategist for several marketing agencies across the east coast. His recent agency work included consulting on FORLOH's brand and digital marketing strategies, leading to the dedicated marketing and E-comm VP role. Skally will be leading the marketing and e-comm teams in growing the brand's awareness and online presence, while optimizing the online consumer experience and driving sales.

"Nick brings the digital expertise and brand strategy we need to further accelerate the amazing momentum the brand has built over the past two years," Says Andy Techmanski, CEO and Founder of FORLOH. "We have big plans for FORLOH and we're focused on building a team that will to take us to the next level and beyond as we expand into the broader outdoor market."

Launched in 2020, FORLOH is the only brand offering 100% Made in the USA technical apparel in men's , women's and youth collections designed for outdoor adventures. FORLOH stands for 'For the Love of Hunting', and encapsulates the hunt for any adventure, be it a backcountry powder stash or the perfect wave. FORLOH continues to broaden its reach beyond hunting and fishing , offering premium and versatile apparel built with the latest technical fabrics and first-to-market innovations , while staying true to its vision of 100% USA made.

"People are seeking out values-based brands and that's exactly the FORLOH vision," says Skally. "We're building a brand of high performance and truly innovative technical outdoor clothing, while supporting American job creation and investing in cause-based programs around conservation. We're also setting a new standard in bringing innovation to market more quickly by keeping our manufacturing and development right here in the states."

Forloh's flagship retail stores are located in their home of Whitefish Montana , and in Austin Texas , with eyes toward retail expansion over the next two years.

About FORLOH

The only brand that makes 100-percent American-made hunting apparel, FORLOH is a technology company that focuses on the hunting and outdoor markets. Based in Whitefish, Mont., FORLOH uses a range of cutting-edge and proprietary technologies to improve performance in areas like breathability, waterproofing, insulation, heating and cooling. Through FORLOH's connections with U.S. manufacturers, it has adopted and applied technologies from other industries, such as NASA or the automotive industry, to create unique performance characteristics that other manufacturers are not offering. It is focused on how its products work together to create an apparel system that performs better. At its core, FORLOH is dedicated to enabling customers to forge deeper connections with the outdoors through use of better technology.

SOURCE FORLOH