FORLOH Welcomes Duck Dynasty's Willie Robertson as Brand Ambassador

New Partnership Will Help Further Propel FORLOH's Made in America Mission

WHITEFISH, Mont., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FORLOH (https://forloh.com), a 100 percent sourced and made in America technical outdoor brand, today welcomes Willie Robertson to the team as Brand Ambassador. Robertson is an American TV Personality, businessman, and active hunter and outdoorsman, and starred in A&E's hit TV series, Duck Dynasty.

As an ambassador, Robertson will collaborate with the brand on Made in America media projects and new product development, while representing FORLOH and its mission at events. The partnership includes plans to develop a co-branded, signature line of apparel, leveraging the deep technical knowledge of FORLOH's product design and development team with Robertson's expertise to design a new waterfowl range, 100% made in America.

"Willie represents the American entrepreneurial spirit, and shares our patriotic values around Made in America manufacturing, as well as a love of hunting and outdoor activities," said Andy Techmanski, FORLOH Founder and CEO. "We're honored and excited to have Willie join the FORLOH family, and we look forward to building back American manufacturing together."

"FORLOH is doing it right by investing in the American supply chain, and Andy and his team have done a tremendous job of developing premium products that are all made right here in America," said Robertson. "This is a very exciting collaboration and I can't wait to work more closely with the brand as we build back American manufacturing to strengthen the domestic economy."

FORLOH has quickly gained a loyal following with their made and sourced in USA ethos and no-concessions approach to quality and technology. The partnership with Willie Robertson coupled with a push for supply chain transparency is part of a larger initiative by the FORLOH brand to communicate that 100% made in America can be done and is proven with every product they launch, setting a new standard for Hunting, Fishing and Outdoor apparel brands.

About FORLOH

FORLOH is a technical outdoor brand, launched in 2020, with gear and clothing that is 100% made in the USA. Based in Whitefish Montana, FORLOH uses a "no-concessions" approach to product development and design, so outdoor enthusiasts can forge deeper connections with the outdoors through its range of award-winning products. FORLOH apparel features leading-edge innovations from other industries, including NASA and the automotive industry, creating unique and exclusive performance benefits. All products come with a lifetime warranty and are distributed through two physical locations, one in Whitefish, MT, and the other in Austin, TX, and its website, at FORLOH.com. Learn more about why American Made Matters .

About Willie Robertson

Willie Robertson is best known for starring in and executive producing A&E's Duck Dynasty. He is a New York Times best-selling author of several books. He is the founder of Buck Commander and CEO of Duck Commander. Willie expanded his family's small business from a living room operation to a company for all things outdoors and has sold millions of duck calls and merchandise worldwide. He appeared as the "Mallard" on Masked Singer and many other TV shows, movies, and platforms. Willie also hosted a talk show and podcast. Willie has continued to be an avid outdoorsman and recently founded a Sportsman Camp for young people. While the Robertsons' story is an excellent example of entrepreneurship and dedication, it is at its core built on faith and family. Willie continues to teach the Gospel to tens of thousands of people worldwide. Willie and Korie live near their children and grandchildren in West Monroe, Louisiana, where he finds himself often cooking the family meals.

