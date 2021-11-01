Form & Function Meet - f-stop New Mountain Series Camera Backpacks

I've been traveling with an f-stop bag on my back in the mountains for the past 15 years. You can't catch me anywhere without a camera nearby and I'm psyched to have the team at f-stop behind me.

- Tim Kemple, Founder Camp4 Collective

f-stop customers have an adventurous mindset. Whether that takes them to the far reaches of the globe or on adventures closer to home, f-stop camera bags are there to comfortably carry their equipment and protect it from the environment. f-stop bags have always been renowned for their quality, attention to detail, and rugged durability. The newly re-designed bags, build on the already impressive Mountain Series packs, raise the bar even higher.

There are several important upgrades in the new bags, but a few highlights include:

- New Fabric: DuraDiamond™ a proprietary fabric available exclusively on f-stop camera bags. It's lighter, more weather resistant and stronger.

- Improved Weather Resistance: Welding in key areas combined with DuraDiamond™ material and weather resistant zippers offering even better protection from the elements.

- Improved Functionality : Enhanced organizational features include a back panel with magnetic closures for memory cards and additional zipper pouches for ease of access to key components such as batteries and cables and dedicated laptop sleeve in the TILOPA and SHINN.

- Stunning Aesthetics : Two new colors for the TILOPA and AJNA - Cypress and Magma. Plus, much of the hardware has been upgraded to T6 aluminum.

There is a limited quantity of each of the new bags available for immediate delivery. The SHINN Anthracite, and the TILOPA and AJNA in Cypress and Magma are each available for immediate delivery. TILOPA and AJNA Anthracite are available February 2022.

About f-stop

We believe your camera pack should empower you to capture the perfect shot, that's why f-stop bags are engineered to get your gear safely and comfortably to any destination. From the beginning, f-stop has focused on empowering the world's best visual creatives to access and capture their best images in remote locations around the world.

