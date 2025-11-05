FORM 8.1(a) & (b) (Opening Position Disclosure)

News provided byAlkermes plc
Nov 05, 2025, 09:00 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS):
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2022 BY AN OFFEROR OR AN OFFEREE
1. KEY INFORMATION
|
(a)
|
Full name of discloser:
|
Alkermes plc
|
(b)
|
Owner or controller of interests and short
The naming of nominee or vehicle
|
N/A
|
(c)
|
Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree
|
Avadel
|
(d)
|
Is the discloser the offeror or the offeree?
|
OFFEROR
|
(e)
|
Date position held:
The latest practicable date prior to the
|
3 November
|
(f)
|
In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state
|
N/A
2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
If there are interests and positions to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2 for each additional class of relevant security.
Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates (Note 1)
N/A
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of options including rights to subscribe for new securities and any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8.
3. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING
IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
|
Details of any interests and short positions (including directors'
|
Interests of J.P. Morgan (together with its members of staff under Rule
|
|
Party
|
Class of
|
Number of
|
Percentage
|
|
55I, LLC
|
Ordinary
|
53
|
0.0001 %
|
|
JPMorgan
|
Ordinary
|
13,500
|
0.0139 %
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
13,553
|
0.0139 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded
Ap11
4. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
|
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement
|
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If
|
None
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings
relating to options or derivatives
|
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding
|
None
(c) Attachments
|
Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached?
|
YES/NO
|
|
No
|
|
|
Date of disclosure:
|
5 November 2025
|
Contact name:
|
Sandy Coombs, Alkermes
|
Telephone number:
|
+1 781 609 6377
|
|
|
Public disclosures under Rule 8.1 of the Rules must be made to a
Ap12
NOTES ON FORM 8.1(a) and (b)
- See the definition of "interest in a relevant security" in Rule 2.5 of Part A of the Rules and see Rule 8.6(a) of Part B of the Rules.
- See the definition of "relevant securities" in Rule 2.1 of Part A of the Rules.
- If details included in a disclosure under Rule 8 are incorrect, they should be corrected as soon as practicable in a subsequent disclosure. Such disclosure should state clearly that it corrects details disclosed previously, identify the disclosure or disclosures being corrected, and provide sufficient detail for the reader to understand the nature of the corrections. In the case of any doubt, the Panel should be consulted.
For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.
References in these notes to "the Rules" are to the Irish Takeover Panel Act, 1997, Takeover Rules, 2022.
