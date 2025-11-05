FORM 8.1(a) & (b) (Opening Position Disclosure)

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS):

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2022 BY AN OFFEROR OR AN OFFEREE

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Alkermes plc (b) Owner or controller of interests and short

positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): The naming of nominee or vehicle

companies is insufficient. For a trust, the

trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must

be named. N/A (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose

relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree Avadel

Pharmaceuticals

plc (d) Is the discloser the offeror or the offeree? OFFEROR (e) Date position held: The latest practicable date prior to the

disclosure 3 November

2025 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is

the discloser also making disclosures in

respect of any other party to the offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state

"N/A" N/A

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

If there are interests and positions to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2 for each additional class of relevant security.

Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates (Note 1)

N/A

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of options including rights to subscribe for new securities and any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8.

3. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING

IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Details of any interests and short positions (including directors'

and other employee options) of any person acting in concert with

the party making the disclosure: Interests of J.P. Morgan (together with its members of staff under Rule

3.3(b)(v) of Part A of the Irish Takeover Rules), financial advisors to

Alkermes plc, but, for clarity, not held on behalf of Alkermes plc:

Party Class of

Relevant

Security Number of

ordinary

shares held

at midnight

(ET) on

3 November

2025 Percentage

of total

issued share

capital

(rounded)

55I, LLC Ordinary

shares of

US$0.01

each 53 0.0001 %

JPMorgan

Chase Bank,

National

Association Ordinary

shares of

US$0.01

each 13,500 0.0139 %

TOTAL

13,553 0.0139 %









Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded

options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should

be given on a Supplemental Form 8.

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement

or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities

which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered

into by the party to the offer making the disclosure or any person

acting in concert with it:



Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If

there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state

"none"

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings

relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding

between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the

voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred

to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition

or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative

referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated. None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? YES/NO

No



Date of disclosure: 5 November 2025 Contact name: Sandy Coombs, Alkermes Telephone number: +1 781 609 6377



Public disclosures under Rule 8.1 of the Rules must be made to a

Regulatory Information Service.

NOTES ON FORM 8.1(a) and (b)

See the definition of "interest in a relevant security" in Rule 2.5 of Part A of the Rules and see Rule 8.6(a) of Part B of the Rules.



See the definition of "relevant securities" in Rule 2.1 of Part A of the Rules.



If details included in a disclosure under Rule 8 are incorrect, they should be corrected as soon as practicable in a subsequent disclosure. Such disclosure should state clearly that it corrects details disclosed previously, identify the disclosure or disclosures being corrected, and provide sufficient detail for the reader to understand the nature of the corrections. In the case of any doubt, the Panel should be consulted.



For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.



References in these notes to "the Rules" are to the Irish Takeover Panel Act, 1997, Takeover Rules, 2022.

