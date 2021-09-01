FORM Announces Jeff Wong as Chief Customer Officer

BRAINTREE, Mass., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FORM , the leading field execution platform for teams, today announced the promotion of Jeff Wong to Chief Customer Officer. Wong will lead a global team responsible for service delivery, customer success, and support. Under Wong's leadership, the team has hired seasoned customer experience leaders, built out global support operations, and reinforced its reputation for exceptional service for FORM's 1,200 enterprise customers. Wong's team carries a 99% CSAT rating and is consistently ranked as a Leader by G2 Crowd—garnering more than fifteen awards in categories including "Easiest to do Business With," "Best Support," and "Best Relationship."

Following a series of strategic acquisitions by FORM's parent company, Diversis Capital, including the GoSpotCheck task management and image recognition platform, Rodio field communications technology, and ShelfWise image recognition AI, Wong will play a key role in supporting the delivery of the world's first Digital Assistant for the Frontline.

Wong, a graduate of Colby College, holds an MBA from Boston University and brings 15 years of experience delivering highly-secure solutions to enterprise customers in retail, restaurant, operations, natural resources, healthcare, banking, and facilities. "To deliver solutions that create value for our customers, we pair our powerful technology with a team that's dedicated to their success," shares Wong. "At FORM, our team takes personal ownership for ensuring our customers have an optimal product experience, and are achieving their goals." Wong's continued focus will be on hiring and training world-class teams, building a culture of empathy and excellence, and driving innovation around new systems of delivery.

"Jeff is a rare leader who is able to identify and amplify the best aspects of each team we've introduced to FORM in our acquisitions, while maintaining laser focus on our customers and their experience," shares Ali Moosani, CEO. "Jeff's teams deliver exceptional experiences to our customers at each stage in their relationship with FORM and that's been a key contributor to our growth. I'm thrilled for Jeff to serve as our Chief Customer Officer because his passion for delivering customer value is a key differentiator for us," says Moosani.

FORM powers the world's 2 billion mobile workers as they change companies and industries for good, with mobile technology that improves execution from the frontline. FORM's digital assistant for teams guides daily tasks, streamlines data collection, and provides leaders with real-time intelligence to drive faster actions and better decisions. FORM activates and connects teams in the field--with leaders, missions, and each other--so they can deliver success in the enterprise. FORM solutions have been deployed by Fortune 500 companies and customers around the world. To learn more, visit www.FORM.com .

