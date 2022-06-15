FORM Announces Promotions and the Expansion of Its Leadership Team

QUINCY, Mass., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FORM, the leading mobile app for field execution, has expanded its leadership team and today announced the promotion of four leaders responsible for product, customer success, support operations, and marketing. This announcement comes just a year after FORM's strategic acquisition and merger of four of the top companies for mobile task management, image recognition, and field execution software, supporting the company's rapid growth and vision to become the world's first Digital Assistant for the Frontline.

The promotions signal FORM's philosophy of developing bench strength with a blend of experts with backgrounds in SaaS and industry verticals to deliver customer value with world-class technology and industry relevance.

"As we grow our global teams, we're thrilled to recognize the vital role these leaders are playing in our long-term success," said Ali Moosani, CEO of FORM. "They are setting the pace in their disciplines and driving phenomenal outcomes for our organization. They are catalysts recognized by teams across the company for their excellence, empathy, and expertise."

Announced in today's promotions are:

Alexander Zagvazdin, Global VP of Product - Zagvazdin has served in product and engineering leadership roles for 16 years at FORM and was the key architect of two of its leading solutions, FORM OpX and Key Survey, which have been used by Fortune 500 teams around the world to manage complex business processes for safety, quality, health, food safety, manufacturing, merchandising, and the environment. His innovations have also paved the way for voice of the employee and voice of the customer engagement standards in SaaS. With a PhD in Speech Signal Processing, Zagvazdin will drive innovation across FORM's product lines, deliver new capabilities in its industry-leading image recognition solution, proliferate the rich capability sets across the FORM product portfolio, and lead high-performing global teams across FORM's six innovation centers.

