FORM Earns Two Golds at 2026 American Business Awards, Further Proving Industry Leadership in Mobile Task Management

Best Mobile Operations Management Solution and Best Use of Augmented Reality awards underscore AI and AR innovation that is delivering real results for retailers and CPG brands

BOSTON, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FORM, a leading provider of mobile task management and retail execution solutions, today announced it won two Gold Stevies® in the 2026 American Business Awards® for its GoSpotCheck image recognition platform. The awards recognize FORM's unparalleled technological leadership and the company's continued success in delivering measurable results on behalf of retail, grocery, distributor and CPG companies everywhere.

FORM won Gold Stevies for its Mobile Operations Business Management Solution, GoSpotCheck, and the solution's augmented reality capabilities that help field teams improve on-shelf availability, ensure planogram compliance, and close the gap between corporate strategy and in-store execution. The awards come on the heels of another major recognition FORM received in March when GoSpotCheck earned a 2026 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award from The Business Intelligence Group, one of the world's foremost independent AI recognition programs.

"It's not only our customers noticing our innovation; the broader industry is paying attention to FORM's market dominance and technological leadership," said Matt Collins, Chief Marketing Officer, FORM. "These awards are gratifying because they prove the mettle of this overall team, which is working tirelessly to deliver real value to customers. And we're only getting better with our recent merger, which is leading to a bigger scale and reach than we've ever had."

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A's premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted for consideration in a wide range of categories. More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

About FORM

FORM powers the world's 2 billion mobile workers as they change companies and industries for good, with mobile technology that improves execution from the frontline. FORM activates and connects teams in the field – with leaders, missions, and each other – so they can deliver success in the enterprise. The FORM field execution platform serves as a digital assistant for frontline teams by guiding daily tasks, streamlining data collection, facilitating real-time communication, and providing leaders with real-time intelligence to drive faster actions and better decisions.

GoSpotCheck introduced new augmented reality in-store execution capabilities for grocers' perishable departments, giving them one consistent, scalable way to measure and act on execution compliance everywhere in the store. With the augmented reality capabilities, grocers can track and manage their most complex departments – the perishable departments – so they can improve key business metrics including labor, sales, and margin.

FORM offers the world's only integrated task management and image recognition platform and enables smart audits on more display types than any solution in the market, plus industry-leading field communications and photo reporting capabilities. FORM solutions have been deployed by Fortune 500 companies around the world. To learn more, visit form.com.

SOURCE FORM