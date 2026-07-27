FORM Expands GoSpotCheck AI Image Recognition Platform with Point-of-Sale Materials Capabilities, Giving CPG and Retail Teams Instant Visibility of In-Store Marketing Execution

New POSM recognition delivers zero-shot, same-day detection of marketing compliance in real-world store conditions

BOSTON, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FORM, the retail execution software company behind GoSpotCheck, today unveiled new AI-powered point-of-sale materials (POSM) image recognition capabilities that automatically detect, classify and extract in-store marketing compliance, campaign, and price data during store visits. The new capabilities give CPG brands and retailers real-time visibility of in-store materials, displays, and promotions, so they can ensure their marketing investments are executed as planned.

"CPG brands and retailers invest billions on trade spend and POSM production, yet most organizations lack a reliable way to confirm whether those materials are deployed in stores, correctly placed, or even present during a campaign's most critical moments," said Alexander Zagvazdin, Chief Product Officer, FORM. "Our new POSM Recognition capability changes that, turning every field image into structured, actionable intelligence without adding friction to existing workflows."

POSM Recognition particularly benefits sectors where in-store display compliance has the highest business stakes, such as beer, wine and spirits (BWS), which typically have large-scale seasonal activations across thousands of accounts; quick service restaurants (QSR) with limited time offers; grocery retailers verifying private label and own-brand promotional execution; snacks and confectionery, as well as personal care brands with contractually defined display compliance obligations tied to retailer agreements.

For leaders, the capability enables real-time campaign verification, faster identification of execution gaps, and POSM waste reduction by identifying materials that never reach the shelf. Also, it connects execution data to trade spend ROI, giving organizations the proof-of-performance they need to optimize future investment decisions.

With POSM Recognition, data is delivered directly to customers' existing GoSpotCheck workflow, in both PhotoWorks and the GoSpotCheck mobile app, ensuring that field reps, retail teams, supervisors and leaders all see the same standardized data without changing how they work. Built on next-generation AI that understands visual content in context, POSM Recognition delivers capabilities that other existing solutions cannot match:

Zero-shot, same-day recognition: No training data or image samples are required to support a new campaign. Brands can begin verifying POSM execution from day one of an activation, protecting investments during the highest-value campaign windows

No training data or image samples are required to support a new campaign. Brands can begin verifying POSM execution from day one of an activation, protecting investments during the highest-value campaign windows Comprehensive detection across all POSM types: Even in cluttered, real-world store environments, the system automatically recognizes POSM across eight mediums including freestanding displays, shelf talkers, lightboxes, banners, digital screens and branded structures. It can also recognize partially visible or damaged materials

Even in cluttered, real-world store environments, the system automatically recognizes POSM across eight mediums including freestanding displays, shelf talkers, lightboxes, banners, digital screens and branded structures. It can also recognize partially visible or damaged materials Intelligence beyond presence verification: Each detected POSM is assigned a POSM type, primary and associated brands, featured products, pricing information, marketing theme (such as price/incentive, urgency, seasonal, or product-focused), and additional attributes

Each detected POSM is assigned a POSM type, primary and associated brands, featured products, pricing information, marketing theme (such as price/incentive, urgency, seasonal, or product-focused), and additional attributes Unified capture in a single image: Teams can capture both POSM and product recognition data in the same photo, eliminating duplicate image capture and reducing time spent in store

Teams can capture both POSM and product recognition data in the same photo, eliminating duplicate image capture and reducing time spent in store International capabilities: Multi-lingual and multi-currency support means POSM Recognition can be deployed across geographic regions without additional configuration or training

POSM Recognition builds on FORM's position as the field execution platform trusted by leading CPG, BWS and retail organizations worldwide to grow market share and improve in-store compliance. GoSpotCheck by FORM already powers image recognition for product, shelf, cooler, display, menu, tap and back bar environments, so the addition of POSM extends that coverage, giving customers more power in their palms.

POSM Recognition is available within GoSpotCheck by FORM. The capability is accessible via both the GoSpotCheck mobile app and the PhotoWorks web portal.

About FORM

FORM powers the world's two billion mobile workers as they change companies and industries for good, with mobile technology that improves execution from the frontline. FORM solutions include the AI-enabled GoSpotCheck, Trax's image recognition technology, and FORM OpX, all of which activate and connect teams in the field – with leaders, missions, and each other – so they can deliver success in the enterprise.

With more than 25 years of experience, FORM supports 100,000+ global users from some of the world's more recognizable global brands in 45 countries. To learn more, visit www.form.com.

SOURCE FORM