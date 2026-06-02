SSP America Deploys FORM's GoSpotCheck Image Recognition to Bring AI-Powered Assortment Visibility to Airport Food and Beverage Operations

Mobile image capture and product presence compliance replace manual planogram audits across coolers, back bars, and tap walls in airport locations across the United States and Canada

BOSTON, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FORM, the retail execution software company behind GoSpotCheck, today announced that SSP America, a division of SSP Group, a leading operator of food and beverage brands in travel locations worldwide, has deployed the GoSpotCheck platform to modernize how the company verifies on-shelf availability and assortment execution in over 50 airports nationwide. The deployment combines mobile image capture, AI-powered image recognition, Product Presence Compliance, and executive analytics into a single workflow that replaces PDF planograms and spreadsheet-based audits with objective, photo-based intelligence.

Airport food and beverage operations demand a level of execution complexity few hospitality organizations face. SSP America manages a diverse portfolio of proprietary and national restaurant concepts across terminals, where regional menus, brand standards, and service formats differ from location to location, and frontline teams routinely move between bar programs, grab-and-go formats, and full-service dining within a single shift. To support this complexity, GoSpotCheck seamlessly applies purpose-built image recognition models to each of these scene types, allowing SSP America's field teams to capture a photograph and receive automated SKU-level tagging in seconds.

SSP America is using task management, image recognition, product presence compliance and PhotoWorks from GoSpotCheck. Post this

SSP America is using four GoSpotCheck capabilities in concert. Task management directs frontline teams through structured visits, including promotional checks and new-product rollouts. Image Recognition tags products across three distinct scene types: multicategory shelves spanning non-alcoholic beverages, adult beverages, and impulse items; back bar bottle displays; and beer tap walls. Product Presence Compliance then evaluates the tagged imagery against the expected assortment for each location, producing an objective measure of execution. PhotoWorks provides a searchable photo audit trail, and a custom analytics dashboard delivers country-level rollups with drill-down to airport, terminal, unit, brand, and individual fixture.

"Verifying assortment execution across our airport locations has always required piecing together information from multiple sources, which can consume a lot of time and resources for our teams. GoSpotCheck gives us a real picture of what is actually on the shelf, in the cooler, and behind the bar at any point in time. That visibility is changing how we think about execution at scale."

— Joshua Barone, Vice President of Commercial at SSP America

The deployment follows a pilot that ran at Phoenix Sky Harbor, LaGuardia, and Seattle-Tacoma international airports, covering more than two thousand SKUs across non-alcoholic beverages, adult beverages, and impulse categories. During the pilot, SSP America used the platform to track on-shelf availability, improve assortment data quality, and validate program execution against planned rollouts. The analytics layer also surfaced products appearing in tagged imagery that were missing from SSP's master product list, creating a continuous feedback loop into the company's underlying assortment data.

GoSpotCheck's image recognition is trained on tens of millions of retail images and tuned to perform across the lighting, angle, and merchandising variation that embodies real-world environments. For SSP America, that meant building model coverage for product categories ranging from canned soft drinks and craft beer to airport-specific snack and sundry assortments. Each tagged image flows directly into the compliance and analytics layers, eliminating the lag between in-store activity and the data available to category and operations leaders.

"Travel retail is one of the most demanding environments for image recognition. The product mix is broad, the scenes are dense, and the operating tempo is relentless. We tailored the solution to SSP America's needs, which included auditing coolers, back bars, and tap walls in a single workflow, and the result is a platform that gives their teams a shared, objective view of execution from the unit level all the way up to country reporting."

— Dave McGill, Sales Director, FORM

About FORM

FORM powers the world's two billion mobile workers as they change companies and industries for good, with mobile technology that improves execution from the frontline. FORM solutions include the AI-enabled GoSpotCheck, Trax's image recognition technology, and FORM OpX, all of which activate and connect teams in the field – with leaders, missions, and each other – so they can deliver success in the enterprise.

With more than 25 years of experience, FORM supports 100,000+ global users from some of the world's more recognizable global brands in 45 countries. To learn more, visit www.form.com.

SOURCE FORM