Form Fill and Sealing (FFS) Equipment Global Market Projected to Reach $13.7 Billion by 2030: Packaging Versatility Drives Innovations in FFS Machinery

20 Jun, 2023, 18:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Form Fill and Sealing (FFS) Equipment: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Form Fill and Sealing (FFS) Equipment estimated at US$8.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Horizontal FFS Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6% CAGR and reach US$6.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Vertical FFS Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 6.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR
The Form Fill and Sealing (FFS) Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 5.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 100 Featured) -
- Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies, Inc.
- Bosch Packaging Technology
- Filling Equipment Co., Inc.
- GEA Group AG
- JBT Corporation
- KHS GmbH
- Krones AG
- Ronchi Mario SpA
- Tetra Laval International SA
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Form-Fill-Seal (FFS) Equipment: An Introduction
- Types of Form-Fill-Seal Machines
- Form-Fill-Seal (FFS) Equipment: Market Prospects and Outlook
- Vertical FFS Machinery: The Widely Used Type of FFS Machinery Worldwide
- Food & Beverage Industry Leads the Global FFS Machinery Market
- Asian Economies at the Forefront of Growth in FFS Machinery Market
- Global Economic Environment Influences Form-Fill-Seal Machinery Market Dynamics
- Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2017 through 2020
- Form Fill and Sealing (FFS) Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Packaging Industry Dynamics Influence Trends in the Packaging Machinery Market
- With Demand Rising for Convenient, Flexible and Versatile Packaging Solutions, Food & Beverage Industry Witnesses High Use of FFS Machinery
- Surging Demand for Flexible Packaging Format Fuels Market Growth
- Flexible Packaging Sector Presents Considerable Growth Opportunity for FFS Machinery Market: Flexible Packaging Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Growing Prominence of Stand-Up Pouches for Packaging Fuels Demand for Automatic FFS Machines
- Increasing Demand for Aseptic Packaging Solutions Augurs Well for FFS Machinery Market
- Global Aseptic Packaging Market: Annual Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
- FFS Machines Gain Demand for Single Serve Packaging Formats
- Increasing Use of Blow/Fill/Seal Technology in Pharmaceutical Packaging Applications
- Demand Continues to Rise for Horizontal Tubular Form Fill Seal Technology
- Select Trends in the Form Fill Seal Equipment Market
- Rising Significance of Ultrasonic Sealing in FFS Equipment
- Increasing Integration of Vision Inspection Technology into Thermoform-Fill-Seal Machines for Healthcare Sector
- Growing Need for Packaging Customization Fuels Demand for Form-Fill-Seal Machines
- Stick Pack Packaging Provides New Growth Avenues for FFS Market
- Packaging Versatility Drives Innovations in FFS Machinery
- Macro Growth Factors Impacting FFS Machinery Market
- Expanding Global Population
- World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, and 2050
- Aging Population and Millennial Generation Consumers
- Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population in Developing Countries: 2018
- Rapid Pace of Urbanization
- World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
- Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
- Burgeoning Middle Class Population
- Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
- Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
- Changing Lifestyles & Demographic Structure
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rbdc88
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article