Form Fill and Sealing (FFS) Equipment Global Market Projected to Reach $13.7 Billion by 2030: Packaging Versatility Drives Innovations in FFS Machinery

20 Jun, 2023, 18:00 ET

DUBLIN, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Form Fill and Sealing (FFS) Equipment: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Form Fill and Sealing (FFS) Equipment estimated at US$8.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Horizontal FFS Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6% CAGR and reach US$6.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Vertical FFS Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 6.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR

The Form Fill and Sealing (FFS) Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 5.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Form-Fill-Seal (FFS) Equipment: An Introduction
  • Types of Form-Fill-Seal Machines
  • Form-Fill-Seal (FFS) Equipment: Market Prospects and Outlook
  • Vertical FFS Machinery: The Widely Used Type of FFS Machinery Worldwide
  • Food & Beverage Industry Leads the Global FFS Machinery Market
  • Asian Economies at the Forefront of Growth in FFS Machinery Market
  • Global Economic Environment Influences Form-Fill-Seal Machinery Market Dynamics
  • Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2017 through 2020
  • Form Fill and Sealing (FFS) Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Packaging Industry Dynamics Influence Trends in the Packaging Machinery Market
  • With Demand Rising for Convenient, Flexible and Versatile Packaging Solutions, Food & Beverage Industry Witnesses High Use of FFS Machinery
  • Surging Demand for Flexible Packaging Format Fuels Market Growth
  • Flexible Packaging Sector Presents Considerable Growth Opportunity for FFS Machinery Market: Flexible Packaging Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
  • Growing Prominence of Stand-Up Pouches for Packaging Fuels Demand for Automatic FFS Machines
  • Increasing Demand for Aseptic Packaging Solutions Augurs Well for FFS Machinery Market
  • Global Aseptic Packaging Market: Annual Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
  • FFS Machines Gain Demand for Single Serve Packaging Formats
  • Increasing Use of Blow/Fill/Seal Technology in Pharmaceutical Packaging Applications
  • Demand Continues to Rise for Horizontal Tubular Form Fill Seal Technology
  • Select Trends in the Form Fill Seal Equipment Market
  • Rising Significance of Ultrasonic Sealing in FFS Equipment
  • Increasing Integration of Vision Inspection Technology into Thermoform-Fill-Seal Machines for Healthcare Sector
  • Growing Need for Packaging Customization Fuels Demand for Form-Fill-Seal Machines
  • Stick Pack Packaging Provides New Growth Avenues for FFS Market
  • Packaging Versatility Drives Innovations in FFS Machinery
  • Macro Growth Factors Impacting FFS Machinery Market
  • Expanding Global Population
  • World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, and 2050
  • Aging Population and Millennial Generation Consumers
  • Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
  • Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population in Developing Countries: 2018
  • Rapid Pace of Urbanization
  • World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
  • Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
  • Burgeoning Middle Class Population
  • Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
  • Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
  • Changing Lifestyles & Demographic Structure

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rbdc88

