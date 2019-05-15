Form-Fill-Seal (FFS) Films Market is Projected to Grow at Over 4.0% CAGR, During 2019 to 2029 - Future Market Insights

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights delivers vital insights on the FFS films market in its published report, titled "FFS Films Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029." In terms of revenue, the global FFS films market is projected to expand at a CAGR of over 4.0% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, about which FMI offers thorough insights and forecasts in this report.

Form fill seal (FFS) films, which are predominantly the plastic films, are widely used in the FFS technology for packaging of various food, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, agriculture, building & construction, and myriad other products. FFS films are available in multiple thickness types and widely used for applications such as pouches, bags & sacks, sachets, and stick packs. High sealability and good machinability are the properties that position FFS films above other competing formats of packaging.

High-thickness, Multi-layered FFS Films Gaining Ground

In the report, FMI suggests that the increasing popularity of FFS technology as a contamination-free and cost-effective technology is likely to create significant demand for the FFS films market during the forecast period. Among material type, the polyethylene (PE) segment is expected to remain at the forefront in terms of FFS films market share during the forecast period. Manufactured from a variety of plastic resins, PE is highly likely to account for more than 2/5th of the market share in FFS films industry, during the forecast period. FFS films are either used as monolayers or mixture of various plastic films (multilayer), and among the layer structure type, the multilayer segment is expected to remain prominent in terms of FFS films market share and growth rate during the forecast period.

Among several thickness types, 76 to 150 micron is projected to expand with a notable growth rate in the FFS films market throughout the forecast period. By application, the pouches segment is a major consumer of FFS films and expected to attain remarkable CAGR during the forecast period. By the end use, the food segment is expected to be highly attractive in terms of market share and growth rate of FFS films market throughout the forecast period.

Preview Analysis of Form-Fill-Seal films market is segmented by (Material Type - polystyrene (PS), polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH), polyamide (PA), polylactic acid (PLA) and aluminium foil; Layer Structure - monolayer & multilayer; Thickness - 25 to 75 micron, 76 to 150 micron, 151 to 225 micron & above 225 micron; Application - pouches, bags & sacks, sachets & stick packs; End Use - food, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, agriculture, building & construction, tobacco & others) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 - 2029: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/form-fill-seal-ffs-films-market

Emerging Asian Markets Gathering Momentum in FSS Films Adoption

The FMI study analyzes the FFS films market in numerous regions and focuses on key dynamics impacting the FFS films market, globally. North America is a significant market with an estimated value share of over 18% in 2019, and will reportedly witness a lot of potential for the FFS films market in the coming years. In North America, Canada is expected to be highly attractive in terms of FFS films growth rate, whereas the U.S. is foreseen to remain prominent in terms of FFS films market share during the forecast period. It has been observed that Europe is a significant shareholder of the global FFS films and is expected to attain notable CAGR during the forecast period. High penetration of FFS technology in the European region is expected to create significant demand for FFS films during the forecast period.

The East Asia region is expected to follow Europe in terms of market value and volume during the forecast period. High penetration of FFS technology and continuous expansion of various end-use industries are likely to fuel the growth of the FFS films market during the forecast period. In East Asia, China is expected to be highly attractive in terms of FFS films market share and growth rate during the forecast period. It has been observed that the South Asian region is a substantial contributor to the global FFS films market and is projected to outpace other regions in terms of growth rate during the forecast period. The increasing popularity of FFS technology across the constantly expanding end-use industries will generate significant demand for FFS films in the forthcoming years.

Key players that have been profiled in the report on the FFS films market include Coveris Inc., Mondi Group, Schur Flexibles Group, Bischof & Klein GmbH & Co. KG, RETAL Industries Ltd., Harwal Group, Muraplast d.o.o., Trioplast Industrier AB, FUCINE FILM S.P.A., Nordfolien GmbH, Oerlemans Packaging BV, Algoja d.o.o., Elif Plastik Ambalaj Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS., BP Plastics Holding Bhd., Plastixx FFS Technologies Inc., Slovpack Bratislava spol. s r.o., Qatar Plastic Products Company W.L.L., and Thrace Polyfilms S.A. among others.

