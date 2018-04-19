FORM Hotel Dubai: The Only ‘Design Hotels™’ Member in the Middle East

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/678523/Form_Hotel.jpg )



Design Hotels™ is an exclusive portfolio of hand-selected privately owned and operated hotels around the globe, each with a unique character, personality and distinctive creative expression. Design Hotels unites properties that reflect the vision of independent hoteliers such as FORM Hotel Dubai. Representing the determination for genuine, culturally rooted hospitality, cutting-edge design and architecture, every chosen hotel is iconic and provides individual hotel experiences reflective of the passion of an independent hotelier.

Serdar Kutucu, Executive Vice President Brand & Strategy at Design Hotels™ comments "We are thrilled to welcome FORM Hotel Dubai to our Design Hotels community. FORM is a member who will add incredible value to the imaginative spirit that shapes our brand. FORM embodies a local flavour that permeates the hotel landscape in Dubai and the Middle East and helps form the core of a long-term vision to provide unique hotel experiences for the design-savvy traveler of the 21st century. Its opening will pioneer the way in which design properties in the region can be independent, diverse and provide curated personal experiences for the hybrid traveler."

FORM Hotel Dubai, the region's first upscale hotel designed by globally-renowned Architecture Studio, is an innovative and novel hospitality project for the Middle East aimed at providing all that a guest values, nothing they don't. With a strong visual art and design narrative, FORM Hotel Dubai presents a timeless environment built around brand essentials and customised add-ons, developed within the up-and-coming neighbourhood of Al Jadaf and Culture Village.

Tarek M. Daouk, Founder and Managing Partner of Smartotels Hospitality adds, "It is an incredible honour to be recognized and accepted as a Design Hotels member. Design was at the core of FORM's concept, and was born out the need and demand for unique hotels providing distinctive experiences in Dubai. We strive to offer a niche product which is incomparable from a design and experience perspective. Design Hotels will provide us with the platform to engage with a global community of followers who seek original and personalized journeys."

