Form Meets Function: Room & Board and Gensler Debut Their First Collaborative Design

The Lincoln Desk Collection marries American craftsmanship with ergonomic versatility, crafted for both home and work environments.

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Room & Board , the American modern furnishings retailer, and Gensler , the global architecture and design powerhouse, together announce the launch of the Lincoln Desk Collection, a sit-stand desk and console collection designed with integrity, made with honest materials and built to last. This collaboration between Room & Board and Gensler, serving as product design consultant, blends Room & Board's commitment to quality craftsmanship with Gensler's expertise in human-centered design.

The Lincoln Desk Collection is a sit-stand desk and console collection designed with integrity, made with honest materials and built to last.

"It was a rewarding process bringing the Gensler and Room & Board teams together to create this collection," said Gene Wilson, Vice President of Merchandising & Vendor Management at Room & Board. "It's made with sustainable U.S. hardwoods, has great functionality as an adjustable-height storage desk and has a beautiful design to enhance homes or workplaces."

The Lincoln Desk Collection combines modern design with practical functionality to exist beautifully in any room or workspace. Key features include:

Customizable Options: Choose from a variety of configurations -- including desk width, electric height-adjustable controls, storage setups, wood choices and hardware finishes -- to create a custom-tailored desk or console.

Choose from a variety of configurations -- including desk width, electric height-adjustable controls, storage setups, wood choices and hardware finishes -- to create a custom-tailored desk or console. Sustainably Sourced Materials: In line with Room & Board's goal of using 100% sustainably sourced wood by the end of 2025, the Lincoln Desk Collection was designed using responsibly sourced North American hardwoods that meet the brand's rigorous sustainability criteria.

In line with Room & Board's goal of using 100% sustainably sourced wood by the end of 2025, the Lincoln Desk Collection was designed using responsibly sourced North American hardwoods that meet the brand's rigorous sustainability criteria. Built-in Functionality: Features like height adjustable touchscreen controls, easy wire management and full-extension drawers offer a practical and intuitive workspace solution.

Features like height adjustable touchscreen controls, easy wire management and full-extension drawers offer a practical and intuitive workspace solution. Rising from 30 inches tall when height adjustability is collapsed to 49 inches tall with height adjustability extended, the Lincoln Desk Collection's sit-stand functionality is powered by a touch control panel with three memory settings on the desk's surface and height adjustable lifting columns hidden within the desk. The desk also features a safety reverse function, safety lock, anti-pinch software and adjustable leveling glides, plus leveling feet for stability.



Offering ample storage for devices, the Lincoln Desk Collection's surface contains a hinged power hatch with a soft close lid on the desk's surface that can accommodate a power strip, while cord openings on the top of the desk, in the center drawer and at the back of the desk allow for hidden, seamless cord organization.



The Lincoln Desk Collection's general purpose and file drawers can hold up to 100 lbs. and feature soft-close glides and accessible design elements.

Timeless Design: With clean lines, rounded edges and modern drawer pulls, the Lincoln Desk & Console enhances any interior style.

"We're delighted to partner with Room & Board on this collaboration, culminating in a product that will make both remote and in-office workers more comfortable and effective," said Scott Star, Director of Product Development at Gensler. "And we're especially thrilled that it achieves all of our preliminary, consumer research-based objectives: quick setup and pack up of work-related materials, including desktop computers, mobile devices and papers; easy power access and wire management; and an ability to adapt to a variety of residential settings, whether a dedicated home office or the corner of a bedroom or living area."

Mark Morton, Design Director at Gensler, added, "These sit-stand desks offer a warm, contemporary look that blends with multiple interior styles. The use of rich materials, including hardwood on the worksurfaces, adds a level of quality and refinement that end users will appreciate. The concealed telescoping height adjustment mechanisms make the furniture look less like office equipment, while still delivering all the ergonomic benefits."

For more information and to shop the Lincoln Desk Collection, visit roomandboard.com or visit one of Room & Board's showrooms across the United States.

ABOUT ROOM & BOARD:

Room & Board is a 100% employee-owned modern furniture and home decor retailer with a focus on American craftsmanship. More than 90% of their products are made in the U.S. using top-quality domestic materials and imported materials. Founded and based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Room & Board operates 22 stores across the United States and offers nationwide delivery. A steadfast focus on quality, value and service since 1980 has built their reputation as one of the most respected furniture retailers in the country. As a Certified B Corporation™, Room & Board is committed to sustainability, ethical sourcing, and giving back to the community.

ABOUT GENSLER:

At Gensler, the value of our work stems from its positive impact on the human experience. We are a dynamic and collaborative design firm uniting creativity, research, and innovation to solve complex problems for our clients. Our work challenges conventional ideas about architecture and the built environment. We aren't just designing buildings — we are reimagining cities and places that make a difference in people's lives. Founded in 1965, Gensler has built a team of 6,000 professionals who partner with clients in over 100 countries each year. Everything we do is guided by our mission: to create a better world through the power of design.

