FORM Named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Consistent revenue growth, global expansion, and AI retail innovation helped FORM earn a place among the nation's most successful businesses

BOSTON, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FORM, the retail execution software company behind GoSpotCheck, today announced it has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. FORM earned this distinction through continued AI innovation, global expansion, and success in helping retailers, consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies, food & beverage brands, and distributors improve in-store execution. Past honorees include Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"2026 has already been a landmark year for FORM," said Ali Moosani, CEO of FORM. "From our successful merger with Trax that has helped us shape a more robust international presence, to ground-breaking product innovation that combines augmented reality and AI technology to yield measurable, meaningful results for customers, we're poised to further define this category and give our customers the retail execution tools they need to succeed. Earning the Inc. 5000 designation validates that our strategies are delivering and, more importantly, our future is bright."

FORM helps retailers, CPG companies, food & beverage brands, and distributors improve in-store execution. Post this

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Being named to the Inc. 5000 is one of several awards FORM has won in 2026. In the spring, the company earned two Gold Stevies® in the 2026 American Business Awards® for GoSpotCheck's augmented reality capabilities that help field teams improve on-shelf availability, ensure planogram compliance, and close the gap between corporate strategy and in-store execution. Before that, GoSpotCheck earned a 2026 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award from The Business Intelligence Group, one of the world's foremost independent AI recognition programs.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About FORM

FORM powers the world's two billion mobile workers as they change companies and industries for good, with mobile technology that improves execution from the frontline. FORM solutions include the AI-enabled GoSpotCheck, Trax's image recognition technology, and FORM OpX, all of which activate and connect teams in the field – with leaders, missions, and each other – so they can deliver success in the enterprise.

With more than 25 years of experience, FORM supports 100,000+ global users from some of the world's more recognizable global brands in 45 countries. To learn more, visit www.form.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

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