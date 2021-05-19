Form Simplicity Brings Digital Transaction, Forms to Four More State Associations

ORLANDO, Fla., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From Alabama to Oregon, Georgia to Missouri, Form Simplicity continues to expand its presence nationwide. Form Simplicity is one of the real estate industry's most popular advanced digital transaction management solutions, now providing services to members of Missouri REALTORS, Georgia REALTORS, and Alabama REALTORS, and subscribers of Oregon Real Estate Forms (owned by the Eugene Association of Realtors and the Portland Metropolitan Association of Realtors).

Eric Forsman is Vice President of Technology Services at Florida Realtors.

According to Florida Realtors, the nation's now largest Realtor association, which owns and operates Form Simplicity, nearly 100,000 Realtor members in these states will have access to digital forms when purchasing the Professional Edition or Ultimate Edition of Form Simplicity. Member prices are $39 per year for the Professional Edition and $99 per year for the Ultimate Edition, which includes unlimited data storage and built-in e-signing (digital signatures).

"The pandemic accelerated the real estate industry's usage of all things digital," said Eric Forsman, Vice President of Technology Services at Florida Realtors. "At the heart of this technology surge is the rapid adoption of cloud-based transaction management programs such as Form Simplicity. Working in the cloud means more deals and less paperwork. We expect every broker and every agent will ultimately use a digital transaction management solution. We want Form Simplicity to be at the top of their list."

Georgia REALTORS is the 9th largest state trade association in the US with more than 44,000 members. In March 2021, Form Simplicity began offering the Georgia REALTORS forms library. To get access to digital forms that now are available, members must purchase the Professional or Ultimate Edition of Form Simplicity here.

Oregon Real Estate Forms launched Form Simplicity in April 2021. To get access to digital forms that now are available, members must purchase the Professional or Ultimate Edition of Form Simplicity here.

With more than 16,000 members, Alabama REALTORS officially launched the availability of Form Simplicity in April 2021. To get access to digital forms that now are available, members must purchase the Professional or Ultimate Edition of Form Simplicity here.

Missouri REALTORS is one of the top 20 largest state associations in the US and has nearly 24,000 members. Members are encouraged to purchase the Professional or Ultimate Edition of Form Simplicity here.

In addition to providing brokers and agents multiple transaction management tools, Form Simplicity Ultimate Edition includes unlimited access to eSign, offering the highest security level for electronic signatures. Form Simplicity also provides an expanded set of broker management tools that simplifies compliance and improves agent-broker workflow at no additional cost. The Ultimate Edition also offers unlimited document storage in the cloud.

Forsman added that the impact of COVID-19 has fostered changes in how consumers buy and sell real estate property, many that will be permanent.

"The move towards a digital transaction has been accelerated, reducing a lot of friction in the transaction for agents, buyers and sellers," Forsman said. "Real estate will always be a people business as the value of using a trusted Realtor has never been higher. Technology like Form Simplicity is just making it less taxing for everyone."

More information about Form Simplicity is available online at www.formsimplicity.com or by calling 888-784-5404. A video demo is available at https://vimeo.com/522999951.

About Form Simplicity:

Form Simplicity serves the real estate industry by providing real estate professionals with an end-to-end, digital real estate transaction management solution to expedite real estate transactions to create more deals and less paperwork. Form Simplicity gives real estate agents and brokers the tools to create, manage, share, and store transactions digitally in the cloud, the key to fully digital transactions. Users can create and edit transactions on mobile devices.

Form Simplicity's cloud-based platform is a cost-effective solution available to Realtor Associations, MLS systems, and brokerage firms nationwide. Tech Helpline, the real estate industry's number one tech support service, supports Form Simplicity. Form Simplicity and Tech Helpline are wholly owned and operated by Florida Realtors based in Orlando, Fla.

Florida Realtors® serves as the voice for real estate in Florida. It provides programs, services, continuing education, research and legislative representation to about 200,000 members in 51 boards/associations. Florida Realtors Media Center website is available at http://media.floridarealtors.org.

Note: The term REALTOR® is a federally registered collective membership mark, which identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics.

Media Contacts:

Tricia Stamper

Director of Technology Products

Florida Realtors®

[email protected]

407.583.2714



Kevin Hawkins

for Form Simplicity

(206) 866-1220 cell/txt

[email protected]

Related Images

eric-forsman-at-florida-realtors.jpg

Eric Forsman at Florida Realtors

Eric Forsman is Vice President of Technology Services at Florida Realtors.

form-simplicity-transaction.jpg

Form Simplicity - Transaction Management for real estate

Form Simplicity is one of the real estate industry's most popular advanced digital transaction management solutions.

SOURCE Form Simplicity - Florida Realtors