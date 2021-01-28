Form Technologies Enters into a Transaction Support Agreement for a Comprehensive Recapitalization to Strengthen its Balance Sheet and Extend Debt Maturities

Form Technologies, Inc., global group of component manufacturers, announce entry into a Transaction Support Agreement. Tweet this

The Company has obtained support for the transaction from all of its Revolving lenders, lenders representing more than 70% of the Company's First Lien Term Loan, and lenders representing nearly 85% of the Company's Second Lien Term Loan. The closing of the transactions is conditioned on the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions precedent, including finalizing all definitive documents and achieving certain participation thresholds which may be modified by the Company and the consenting lenders.

Guggenheim Securities, LLC is serving as the Company's financial advisor, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal counsel to the Company.

About Form Technologies



Form Technologies is a leading global producer of precision-engineered solutions, providing customized components with complex geometries and tight tolerances that are critical to their customers' end-market products. The Company produces over five billion high precision components each year across a variety of proprietary processes leveraging its engineering expertise and global scale to solve customers' most demanding challenges.

Form Technologies operates 28 manufacturing facilities in 19 countries, with two additional sales offices and over 8,800 employees. Form Technologies is owned by a group of three private equity investors, consisting of Partners Group, a global private markets investment manager investing on behalf of its clients, Kenner & Company, and American Industrial Partners.

Forward Looking Statements

The Company has included statements in this report that constitute "forward-looking statements." As a general matter, forward looking statements are those focused on future or anticipated events or trends, expectations and beliefs including, among other things, the Company's expectations with respect to the transaction described herein. Such statements are intended to be identified by using words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "will," "project," "plan" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Any forward-looking statements are and will be based upon the Company's then-current expectations estimates and assumptions regarding future events and are applicable only as of the dates of such statements, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Contact: Taylor Topper, [email protected]

SOURCE Form Technologies, Inc.