Form2Win USA Launch

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Form2Win ( www.form2win.com ), developed by Fantasy Gaming Corp. (FGC), is a horse race handicapping mobile app with game-like graphics and an easy, intuitive interface that empowers horse racing pros - and those who want to be - to view, sort, compare and analyze horse racing performance history (PPs) for all USA, Canada and Puerto Rico races in record time with minimum effort.

Finding a Winner in Horse Racing has never been easier - Form2Win delivers high powered, yet easy to use, Horse Racing analytical tools and past performance data to help Players find winning strategies and Race Winners!

The Apple, Android and PC apps are available for free download via links on www.form2win.com, with free access to USA, Canada and Puerto Rico races run over the prior two days, to allow for familiarization with Form2Win functionality. All live USA, Canada and Puerto Rico races are accessible for a monthly, all-inclusive fee of US $19.90. Each registered user can access the PC, Android, and Apple versions with one registration.

Form2Win enables bettors to make informed selections, on which horses to bet, and how much, while checking likely payouts in seconds, using live odds. Form2Win incorporates racing data sourced from the USA's premier source, Equibase, and live odds from AmWager, Form2Win's online partner.

Form2Win integrates easy-to-learn horse racing information viewing, graphing, handicapping and analytical tools, bet calculators and bet simulators into a single powerful app that delivers effective results to bettors of all technical levels in a package that looks and performs more like a game than the analytical powerhouse it is.

For those who may want to learn about horse racing without risking real money, Form2Win also includes a bet simulator - SimBet - integrated with live odds from AmWager, or morning line odds from Equibase.

Creating and recording SimBets allows users to test multiple analytical settings to develop betting strategies to pick winners, without spending a cent on bets.

About Fantasy Gaming Corp and Form2Win

Form2Win was developed by Fantasy Gaming Corporation, an Australian-based gaming technology developer and Torus Games, an Australian Games Developer. FGC is developing a range of products for the racing industry and is currently partnering with AmWager to develop a new, high-performance, integrated betting interface to facilitate the betting process. FGC is committed to bringing a new and dynamic vision to the horse racing industry through a set of powerful, effective, affordable, and dynamic digital tools for punters of all levels.

Media Contact: Alex Aguero CEO, Fantasy Gaming Corp

E: [email protected]

For further information, visit our website www.form2win.com - www.FantasyGamingCorp.com

About AmWager.com:

AmWager.com is operated by AmWest Entertainment, LLC, a diversified simulcast service, technology and account wagering provider that enjoys supportive relationships with racetracks and racing organizations worldwide. Our teams' continued involvement in Thoroughbred racing and breeding and ongoing commitment to many state, national and international initiatives are major determinants in how the company conducts its business, always committed to transparency and best practices. http://www.amwager.com

For specific questions about AmWager features, contact member services at 1-877-767-4445

Related Images

horse-racing-app-form2win-iphone.png

Horse Racing App Form2Win iPhone Screens

Finding a Winner in Horse Racing has never been easier - Form2Win delivers high powered, yet easy to use, Horse Racing analytical tools and past performance data to help Players find winning strategies and Race Winners!

SOURCE Fantasy Gaming Corp